EAGAN, Minn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend has announced the appointment of Dr. James (Jim) Augustine, MD to its Board of Directors, strengthening the company's leadership in emergency response, clinical intelligence, and data-driven healthcare innovation.

An emergency physician, national EMS leader, and longtime advocate for advancing emergency care through data and interoperability, Dr. Augustine brings decades of frontline, operational, and strategic experience across EMS, fire, hospitals, and emergency medicine.

ImageTrend Appoints Dr. James Augustine, MD to Board of Directors

His appointment comes as ImageTrend continues expanding its AI-powered intelligence software designed to help Fire, EMS, and healthcare organizations move beyond documentation and compliance toward real-time decision-making, operational readiness, predictive analytics and improved patient outcomes.

"The future of emergency response will be shaped by organizations that can turn frontline data into faster, more confident decisions," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO and President of ImageTrend. "Jim has spent his career helping emergency care leaders connect clinical insight, operational performance, and real-world decision-making. His perspective will be invaluable as we continue building intelligence directly into the operating systems that support responders, clinicians, and healthcare leaders every day."

Dr. Augustine currently serves as Vice President of the Emergency Department Benchmarking Alliance (EDBA) and Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine at Wright State University. He previously served as Chair of the Emergency Medicine Data Institute Innovation Advisory Group within the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).

In addition to his clinical and academic leadership, Dr. Augustine remains deeply connected to frontline emergency response operations. He actively serves as Medical Director for Lee County EMS and Collier County EMS in southwest Florida, as well as Medical Director for the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC).

Throughout his career, Dr. Augustine has been widely recognized as a national consultant, author, and speaker focused on emergency care data, operations, interoperability, and system design. His work has helped shape industry conversations around performance improvement, connected care, and the role of data in strengthening emergency response systems.

"The biggest opportunity in emergency response today is turning frontline information into something organizations can actually learn from and act on," said Dr. James Augustine. "ImageTrend has built an incredibly strong foundation across EMS, fire, and healthcare, and I'm excited to help support the next phase of that evolution."

As ImageTrend continues investing in AI-powered operating systems, interoperability, and connected intelligence, Dr. Augustine's experience will help support the company's long-term vision of transforming emergency response data into predictive insights that improve outcomes across the continuum of care.

To learn more about ImageTrend, visit www.imagetrend.com.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend helps emergency response teams who struggle with documentation overload by giving them one AI-powered operating system so they can command with confidence and protect more lives with better decisions.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 9,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence that first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

SOURCE ImageTrend LLC