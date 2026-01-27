ImageTrend Releases 2025 EMS Insights Report Highlighting National Trends Shaping Prehospital Care

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend has released the ImageTrend 2025 EMS Insights Report: Metrics Shaping Prehospital Care, a national benchmarking report built on more than 11 million EMS activations from nearly 2,400 EMS agencies across all 50 states.

Developed using data from ImageTrend Collaborate™, a large, de-identified and peer-reviewed, nationally representative EMS dataset, the report provides a credible baseline of where EMS stands today across key clinical, operational, and workforce topics. The insights support evidence-based decision-making, operational planning, and system-level improvement at the local, state, and national levels.

"Every day, EMS clinicians and leaders make complex decisions under increasing pressure," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO and President of ImageTrend. "This report brings national context to those decisions by translating real-world EMS data into actionable insights. When data is consistent, connected, and trusted, it becomes a catalyst for better care, smarter operations, and a stronger EMS system."

National Insights to Support EMS Leadership

The 2025 EMS Insights Report examines patterns and gaps across several high-impact areas, including:

Pain management in trauma care , where injuries accounted for 18% of 9-1-1 incidents and one-third of injury patients capable of verbal communication had no documented pain score, pointing to gaps in assessment and documentation.

, where injuries accounted for 18% of 9-1-1 incidents and one-third of injury patients capable of verbal communication had no documented pain score, pointing to gaps in assessment and documentation. Behavioral health emergencies accounted for 12% of all EMS responses yet were identified as such at dispatch only 20% of the time—highlighting the ongoing complexity of prehospital recognition and response.

accounted for 12% of all EMS responses yet were identified as such at dispatch only 20% of the time—highlighting the ongoing complexity of prehospital recognition and response. Opioid overdose response , where more than 40% of incidents were classified as critical or emergent and naloxone improved symptoms in nearly 90% of treated patients.

, where more than 40% of incidents were classified as critical or emergent and naloxone improved symptoms in nearly 90% of treated patients. Motor vehicle crashes , accounting for 7% of EMS activations, with nearly three-quarters resulting in treatment and transport, reflecting a sustained operational burden for EMS.

, accounting for 7% of EMS activations, with nearly three-quarters resulting in treatment and transport, reflecting a sustained operational burden for EMS. EMS workforce dynamics, where state-level analysis showed clinician exit rates ranging from 18% to 26%, with some states experiencing net workforce losses, underscoring ongoing retention challenges.

Built on a Trusted National EMS Dataset

The analysis is powered by ImageTrend Collaborate, which aggregates EMS data from agencies nationwide and has been shown in a peer-reviewed study to closely align with the federally funded National EMS Information System (NEMSIS) research dataset across most call, patient, and intervention characteristics.

This validation supports Collaborate's use as a defensible resource for national EMS research and benchmarking, while also offering greater consistency and analytical depth through standardized data collected within a single platform.

"Our goal with this report was to move beyond anecdotes and provide leaders with a clear, data-driven view of the challenges and opportunities facing EMS today," said Morgan Anderson, MPH, FAEMS, Research Manager at ImageTrend. "By grounding these insights in a nationally representative dataset, we can help agencies benchmark performance, identify gaps, and plan more effectively for what's ahead."

A Foundation for Future Benchmarking

The ImageTrend 2025 EMS Insights Report establishes a baseline for future year-over-year analysis, enabling more robust benchmarking and trend evaluation in subsequent reports.

The full report is available now at: www.imagetrend.com/research-reports/ems-insights-report-2025/

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,100 customers across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence that first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

SOURCE ImageTrend LLC