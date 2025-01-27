ImageTrend Welcomes Alcoa Fire Department Customer in Tennessee

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend is proud to welcome the Alcoa Fire Department as a new partner, furthering its mission to empower fire departments with an integrated, configurable platform that adapts to their needs and drives meaningful outcomes.

The Alcoa Fire Department, an accredited agency, elected ImageTrend after a thoughtful evaluation process, recognizing the platform's adaptability and its strong recommendations from neighboring agencies. Their accreditation manager also highlighted how ImageTrend's offerings aligned with Alcoa's vision for continuous improvement and operational excellence.

Central to their decision was Continuum™, ImageTrend's advanced analytics platform. Providing real-time data and actionable insights, Continuum helps fire departments enhance operations, track performance, and achieve their goals. These capabilities were pivotal in supporting Alcoa's commitment to proactive decision-making and improvement.

Additionally, ImageTrend's Visual Pre Plans stood out as an indispensable tool for the department. By integrating seamlessly with their workflows, this innovative pre-planning capability enables Alcoa to improve incident readiness and better serve its community.

"Alcoa's leadership team recognized how our platform simplifies complex workflows while equipping them with the tools needed to reach their goals," said Kyle Kane, Account Executive at ImageTrend. "From real-time analytics to pre-planning capabilities, ImageTrend provides the resources to empower departments like Alcoa to make informed decisions and adapt to evolving challenges. We're honored to partner with such a forward-thinking agency."

ImageTrend remains dedicated to empowering agencies with an integrated platform that evolves alongside their needs, enabling data-driven decision-making and maximizing impact.

To learn more about ImageTrend's platform, including Continuum and Visual Pre Plans, visit www.imagetrend.com.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,000 customers including 20,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

SOURCE ImageTrend LLC