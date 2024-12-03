ImageTrend Welcomes New Fire Department Partners in Texas

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend is excited to announce new partnerships in Texas, including the Midlothian Fire Department and the Woodlands Fire Department, both of which have chosen the Elite platform to enhance their operational efficiency and data management capabilities. These recent additions reflect the growing adoption of ImageTrend solutions among fire and EMS agencies in the region.

The Midlothian Fire Department selected Elite to unify its EMS and fire operations into a comprehensive, integrated system. Previously using separate platforms, the department sought a solution that would streamline reporting, provide advanced analytics, and enable better facility messaging with outcome data. Cost-effectiveness also played a significant role, with Elite offering substantial savings compared to their prior system.

ImageTrend Elite™ supports fire and EMS agencies in managing and analyzing their data more effectively. From simplifying NFIRS (soon to be NERIS) reporting to providing tools for inspections, permits, and investigations, Elite helps departments work smarter and focus more time on serving their communities. Its flexibility allows agencies to customize their processes while staying compliant with state and national standards.

The Woodlands Fire Department also joined the growing network of agencies in Texas using ImageTrend's solutions. By partnering with a regional Elite site, they benefit from shared resources and reduced administrative responsibilities, reinforcing the value of collaboration among neighboring agencies.

As more Texas fire departments adopt the Elite platform, ImageTrend remains committed to supporting these agencies in delivering exceptional service to their communities.

For more information about ImageTrend Elite, visit https://www.imagetrend.com/solutions/elite-fire/.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities we support.

Founded in 1998, we serve more than 3,000 customers including 20,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With our deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, we help our customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Our comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence our customers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

