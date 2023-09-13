Imagina Children's Foundation Presents Imagine: A Musical Gala, a Spectacular Evening to Benefit Underprivileged Children

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagina Children's Foundation invites the community to attend their annual gala event, " Imagine: A Musical Gala" on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, at The Studio at Mizner Park. Reception starts at 6:00 PM and concert doors open at 7:30 PM. This unforgettable night aims to raise funds that will transform the lives of underprivileged children and their families through Imagina's after-school programs, orchestra, and pre-school.

Imagina Children's Foundation

The principal objective of the "Imagine: A Musical Gala" is to celebrate the transformative power of education and the arts, while raising funds to empower underprivileged children and create a positive impact on their lives. By attending this gala, you have the opportunity to directly impact the lives of over 1,300 children and provide them with the skills and confidence to reach their full potential, while also becoming active and valued members of thriving families and communities.

This captivating event will feature a special performance by Mexican icon Fernando Allende, who is celebrating his 50 year career in the entertainment industry. Known for his outstanding contributions as a singer and award-winning actor, Allende has left an indelible mark in Hollywood, appearing in notable films, soap operas and tv series such as "Miami Vice", "Flamingo Road", "Maria Bonita, "Sortilegio", among others and captivating audiences worldwide. Sharing his extraordinary talent alongside the full mariachi band, Mariachi Voces de America, Allende promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience. As a generous supporter of Imagina's cause, Allende will also be donating an original painting for the live auction.

Beginning with cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres, this musical evening will take place at Boca Raton's premier entertainment destination, The Studio in Mizner Park. During cocktail hour, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the exclusive art collection by Colombian Artist Ana Maria Tamayo, who is generously donating 60% of all art sales to Imagina. Following the spectacular performance by Fernando Allende, guests will then be treated to an after party featuring Art of the Mix DJ's Eddie Baez & Deyoshi. The night will end with dancing, dessert and drinks.

In addition Imagina Foundation is pleased to announce that several distinguished representatives of the city and the Mexican consulate will grace the upcoming Gala with their presence. Among the notable attendees will be the Director of the Cultural Institute of Mexico in Miami, Adriana Torres Sanchez, whose remarkable contributions to the cultural landscape have greatly enriched our community. Additionally, Gina Ulmos, host of Enrique Santos' show on I Heart Radio, the most listened-to radio show in the city will also be in attendance, adding her support to this noble cause, among others that will be recognized for their trajectory. Imagina Children's Foundation continues to grow, raising awareness and funds to transform even more lives. The foundation's vision is to empower underprivileged children, celebrate their unique gifts, and provide them with the tools and opportunities to achieve their true potential and break the cycle of poverty.

Donations from generous individuals play a vital role in supporting Imagina's initiatives and changing the lives of underprivileged children, providing them with an alternative path they desperately need. We encourage you to join "Imagine: A Musical Gala", an evening of music, art, and philanthropy, and make a meaningful difference.

To support the cause and join this enchanting evening of music, art, and philanthropy, please visit https://imaginachildrenfoundation.org/ or get your tickets at: https://imaginachildrenfoundation.networkforgood.com/events/58433-imagine-a-musical-gala

ABOUT IMAGINA'S CHILDREN FOUNDATION

While living in California, Lulis Camarena frequented her local children's library with her sons and saw how they embraced the magic of reading. She realized underprivileged children in her hometown of Leon, Mexico had no children's libraries nor access to art and education and resolved to change this. Upon her return to Mexico in 1996, Lulis took the first steps towards making her dream a reality and founded Imagina Biblioteca Infantil (IBI). What started as distributing books to an impoverished area in Leon later became temporary libraries in generously donated spaces. Today, Imagina consists of two libraries, a pre-school, and a flourishing ecological and cultural center. In 2010, Lulis founded Imagina Children's Foundation (ICF), a 501(c)3 in the United States, with the purpose of fundraising for the incredible programs in IBI. Currently over 1,300 children are enrolled in Imagina's various programs including: a Montessori pre-school, two symphonic orchestras and choirs, theater and art programs, a growing robotics program and many other after school courses designed to give children opportunities they would otherwise not have. The magic of Imagina gives children and their community a safe place to grow, learn and overcome their circumstances. @imaginachildrensfoundation

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Fabiola Malka

New Concept PR

[email protected] / 786.285.7783

Lulis Camarena

Founder, Imagina Children's Foundation

[email protected] / 561-901-0348

SOURCE New Concept PR