Imagine Bella Academy to Wrap Up School Choice Week Celebrations with Parade

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students will dress in yellow, wear school choice scarves, and carry signs displaying what they love about their school at Imagine Bella Academy of Excellence's parade in celebration of School Choice Week on Thursday, Jan. 30. The lively parade will also feature class chants and a performance of the official School Choice Week dance.

The parade follows a series of School Choice Week activities at the school that includes: a discussion of what National School Choice Week is on Monday, poster decorating on Tuesday, and learning a dance tutorial on Wednesday.

This series of events is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are looking forward to celebrating our students, parents, and staff at the parade and hearing why students and their families chose our school," said Colleen Gentile, academic coach at Imagine Bella Academy of Excellence. "School Choice Week is a great reminder to celebrate the positive ways that education changes lives!"

This event is organized by Imagine Bella Academy of Excellence, a K-6 public charter school serving approximately 260 students in a low economic area of Cleveland.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

https://schoolchoiceweek.com

