IMAGINE DRAGONS RECEIVE SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

News provided by

SoundExchange

30 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Band recognized as one of the most streamed acts in premier music tech company's history

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning band Imagine Dragons has been awarded a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for being among one of the most streamed creators in the organization's 20-year history.

Photo (L-R): Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Ben Mckee, and Wayne Sermon receive their SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kristen Snyder.
"Imagine Dragons is one of those bands that you know will be around a long time," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Since their 2012 debut, they've churned out hit songs like 'Radioactive,' 'Demons,' and 'Believer' that continue to influence their genre. SoundExchange is happy to recognize Imagine Dragons as Hall of Fame artists for their enduring creativity and popularity."

Imagine Dragons members include lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, and bassist Ben McKee. The group was presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award before their sold-out performance at Tampa, Florida's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

About Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Tallying cumulative sales of 74 million album equivalents, 65 million digital songs, and over 160 billion streams, they stand out as "the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles," namely "Radioactive" (14x-platinum), "Believer" (10x-platinum), "Demons" (10x-platinum), and "Thunder" (10x-platinum). Since emerging in 2009, they've scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke + Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury – Act 1 [2021] ( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). With the release of Mercury – Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. The hit single "Bones," featured on Mercury Act 2, recently went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify. The band's hit collaboration with East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D, "Enemy," has racked up billions of global streams and landed at No.6 on the IFPI Global Singles Chart for 2022. Dominating radio, they remain "one of only four bands to ever achieve simultaneous Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat." Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons' music videos for hits "Thunder" and "Believer" have garnered an astounding 2 billion YouTube views, while videos for "Radioactive" and "Demons" have surpassed over 1 billion views.  They've collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they've raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth. In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Most recently, Imagine Dragons earned an impressive four nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards including "Favorite Pop Duo or Group," "Favorite Rock Artist," "Favorite Rock Album" and "Favorite Rock Song." The band was also nominated for "Group of 2022" for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Most recently, they received an MTV VMA nomination for "Video For Good" for their acclaimed "Crushed" music video.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

