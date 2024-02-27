Imagine Español Meets ESSA Evidence Standard

Evidence for ESSA's review of Imagine Español research indicates promising evidence of program effectiveness 

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A research study from Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., received an ESSA Promising rating from Evidence for ESSA for measuring the impact of the Imagine Español learning solution on Spanish language acquisition and proficiency for Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K) students.

The study, Impact Evaluation of Imagine Español in a Large Southwest School District, was designed to meet the qualifications of Tier 3 Promising evidence of effectiveness as defined by the Every Student Succeed Act (ESSA) and demonstrates the significant impact Imagine Español has on Spanish language acquisition and proficiency. 

"We're pleased to see the research on Imagine Español students recognized by Evidence for ESSA," shared Sarah Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Supplemental Programs at Imagine Learning. "For students at such a young age, authentic and culturally relevant language instruction is vital to ensure students are learning effectively. We are honored to receive a Promising ranking." 

Imagine Learning partnered with a large Texas school district to evaluate how participation in Imagine Español impacted Pre-K student achievement in Spanish language acquisition and proficiency. In total, 3,347 Pre-K students who used the Imagine Español program were compared to 554 students who did not use the Imagine Español program. Pre-K students who used Imagine Español averaged 11 hours on the program and completed an average of 24 program lessons during the 2020–2021 school year. 

This study was conducted retrospectively using data from the 2020–2021 school year. It evaluated the difference in Spanish language acquisition between students who used Imagine Español and students who did not use Imagine Español. Results show that, on average, students who used Imagine Español scored over 16 points higher on the Spring 2021 administration of the CIRCLE Progress Monitoring in Spanish assessment than did academically and demographically similar comparison students. This difference was both statistically significant and practically significant as it underscores students' achievements with Imagine Español's authentic Spanish language arts curriculum. 

Evidence for ESSA vets educational research through rigorous review "to provide clear and authoritative information on programs that meet the ESSA evidence standards and enable educators and communities to select effective educational tools to improve student success." Congress passed the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in 2015 as the federal law governing K–12 education. Within the bill are stipulations supporting the use of federal dollars on educational programs with evidence of effectiveness. 

About Imagine Learning 

Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions, fueled by insights from educators, that evolve with the ever-changing demands of tomorrow. We work alongside educators to support over 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Our core portfolio includes Twig Science®, Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics®, and Imagine Learning EL Education®. Our robust supplemental and intervention suite equips learners with insightful and personalized instruction for literacy in English and Spanish, math, coding, and more. Imagine Edgenuity® is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine School Services' Certified Teachers. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more at www.imaginelearning.com.

Imagine Español 

Imagine Español® is a personalized, culturally respectful, supplemental Spanish language arts solution for emerging bilingual learners through grade 5. Designed to celebrate the Spanish language and culture, it explicitly teaches students the foundational skills essential to bilingualism, biliteracy, and cultural competency. 

News Releases in Similar Topics

