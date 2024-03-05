Imagine Learning and eDynamic Learning Expand Long-Term Partnership to Provide More Students with Career and College Readiness Solutions

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning , the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the United States, and eDynamic Learning, the leader in K–12 college and career readiness solutions, today announced Imagine Learning as the primary third-party reseller of eDynamic Learning courseware.

As part of this expanded long-term partnership, Imagine Learning will reach more students and districts where career and college readiness courses may not be readily available, allowing students to pursue a large range of interests in language arts, creative arts, STEM, and career and technology education (CTE). With these courses, students are encouraged to explore new education areas and develop critical skills to prepare them for further education or employment in their field of choice.

"Empowering students to explore their passions and develop essential skills for success in the modern workforce is a top priority at Imagine Learning," said Kinsey Rawe, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Courseware and School Services at Imagine Learning. "As we continue to identify ways to provide equitable access to quality education for more students nationwide, we are proud to have eDynamic Learning as our partner."

Available for middle and high school students, eDynamic Learning courses help to expand a school's course catalog, engage students in exciting and emerging career areas, and prepare students for certification exams by offering an additional 180 career-ready and elective courses and more than 40 full CTE pathways. eDynamic Learning's suite of electives is seamlessly integrated with the Imagine Learning platform making it easy to access both solutions for students, teachers, and administrators.

"We are always looking to reach more students, especially those who may not traditionally have access to career and college readiness courses, to ensure they have the educational resources necessary to succeed in the workforce," said Jerry Wooden, CEO of eDynamic Learning. "Our expanded partnership with Imagine Learning brings two leaders in education together with an offering that cannot be matched by any other digital curriculum provider. We are looking forward to continuing to build our relationship with a leader in education."

Additional information about the full range of eDynamic Learning courses Imagine Learning offers can be found here.

About Imagine Learning

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions fueled by insights from educators, working alongside educators to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Our core portfolio includes Imagine IM®, Imagine Learning EL Education®, Twig Science®, and Traverse®. Our robust supplemental and intervention suite equips learners with personalized instruction for English and Spanish literacy, math, coding, and more. Imagine Edgenuity® is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine School Services' Certified Teachers. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: imaginelearning.com.

About eDynamic Learning

eDynamic Learning is the K–12 publishing industry's largest provider of college and career readiness solutions, established with a mission of helping students find their passion and preparing them with the knowledge and skills to make life-shaping decisions. eDynamic Learning offers award-winning courseware for grades 5–12, with more than 250 career-focused electives and career technical education courses. eDynamic Learning is also the leading provider of simulation-based educational content, with over one-third of all U.S. high schools using the Knowledge Matters-Virtual Business line of simulations.

