Imagine Learning Expands Product Portfolio and Introduces Significant Enhancements Across Its Products and Services

As the 2024–2025 academic year begins, Imagine Learning announces new products and services, along with extensive updates across its comprehensive portfolio. In response to the evolving needs of K–12 students and educators, Imagine Learning has broadened its curriculum offerings, enhanced existing products, and delivered more flexible learning options. With a focus on expanding opportunity and access for learners, while making teachers' lives easier by leveraging innovative AI tools, Imagine Learning continues to set a new standard in today's classrooms.

Expanding High-Quality Core Curriculum Solutions to Prepare Future-Ready Students

Imagine Learning's growing portfolio of core curriculum solutions brings learning to life through research-backed pedagogy and seamless, time-saving supports for teachers as they prepare students for an increasingly complex world. As a premium Certified Partner of Illustrative Mathematics, the leading problem-based K–12 mathematics curriculum, Imagine IM for grades K–8 debuted in classrooms this fall. The high-quality solution offers the new IM v. 360 edition enhanced for engagement, accessibility, and usability. The comprehensive instructional resource meets the challenge of giving every learner equitable access to grade-level mathematics. Imagine IM traditional and integrated high school courses will be available for fall 2025 implementation.

These updates are about providing the tools and flexibility needed to meet each learner where they are.

Pairing dynamic media with inquiry-based learning, Traverse® is a groundbreaking, digital-first social studies curriculum for grades 6–12. The program empowers teachers to meet the required content and instructional standards while developing critical thinking and civic engagement for students. The first courses in the series are already in classrooms, with additional courses coming for 2025. To coincide with the election season, access to selected lessons on voting, the suffrage movement, and more topics are available through Traverse Explorer , a free resource for social studies educators.

Enhanced Supplemental & Intervention Programs for Improved Student Outcomes

Helping every student achieve academic success remains a challenge nationwide. Imagine Language & Literacy, which leverages AI to save teachers planning time, now includes the new Fluent Reader Plus tool to further enhance reading fluency and comprehension. Additional books and lessons in Imagine Language & Literacy, along with formative assessment tools in Imagine MyPath and Imagine Math, support learning recovery in reading and math. With a growing number of English Language Learners (ELLs) in classrooms, these programs are specifically tailored to ensure that all students have the opportunity to succeed.

Strengthening Special Education with Targeted Solutions

To better support students with unique learning challenges, Imagine Learning has expanded its offerings to support students with special needs. The Imagine Sonday System now includes updated strategies and tools to improve literacy outcomes, and the Exceptional Student Course Suite has grown to 24 courses, providing personalized instruction for a wide range of learning disabilities. Additionally, Imagine Learning's Speech-Language Pathology (SLP) services now include integrated teletherapy, making essential communication support more accessible to students.

Introducing Imagine EdgeEX: A Flexible Solution for Digital Learning

Imagine Learning is proud to introduce Imagine EdgeEX, a versatile digital learning solution designed to meet the diverse needs of schools and districts, offering online courses for initial credit, virtual schools, or hybrid programs. Imagine EdgeEX features the Grading Assistant tool, which leverages AI to streamline grading for short writing activities, and enhanced course customization options that allow educators to tailor content delivery to student needs. This new product equips educators with the tools to deliver adaptable, high-quality instruction in any learning environment.

Enhancing School Services to Support Diverse Learning Needs

Imagine Learning has broadened its School Services to better meet the varied needs of K–12 schools. Imagine Learning's Small Group Targeted Instruction (SGTI) program is an affordable way to address the many learners who need extra support, providing flexible scheduling and reporting tools to enable precise, data-driven instruction. Expanded Instructional Services provide greater access to certified K–12 teachers and new virtual tutoring options, delivering on-demand support when students need it most. With advanced data analytics integrated across Imagine Learning's solutions, educators are empowered to make informed decisions that continually improve student outcomes.

"At Imagine Learning, we're committed to creating solutions that empower educators and inspire students. These updates are about providing the tools and flexibility needed to meet each learner where they are and helping them achieve success. It's not just about keeping up with change—it's about leading the way in making education more effective," said Sari Factor, Vice Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer of Imagine Learning.

Discover how Imagine Learning's comprehensive solutions can empower your classroom by visiting imaginelearning.com.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions, working alongside teachers to support 18 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Our core portfolio includes Imagine IM, Imagine Learning EL Education, Twig® Science, and Traverse. Our robust supplemental and intervention suite equips learners with personalized instruction for English and Spanish literacy, math, coding, and more. Imagine Edgenuity® and Imagine EdgeEX offer innovative courseware solutions, complemented by Imagine School Services' Certified Teachers.

