Imagine Learning Introduces AI Grading Assistant for Writing in Imagine EdgeEX

Leading K-12 Curriculum Solutions Provider Uses AI to Empower Teachers and Enhance Education

TEMPE, Ariz., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning , the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced a newly developed AI tool within the Imagine EdgeEX curriculum offering, available in beta to all current customers. Imagine EdgeEX is the next generation of Imagine Edgenuity, designed to engage students and to help teachers streamline their work with actionable data and easy-to-use, customizable tools, an easy-to-navigate dashboard, and accessible features.

Imagine EdgeEX's new AI Grading Assistant for writing provides teachers with actionable, context-specific feedback on submitted writing activities. The feature evaluates student writing, providing suggestions on clarity of thought, alignment to the learning objective, quality of writing, and more. This innovation saves educators time and significantly scales their impact, allowing them to devote more time to meaningful interactions with students. This tool will soon be complemented by additional AI-powered tools to help learners and teachers work more effectively and efficiently. Amid the shifts in education with the advent of generative AI, ongoing teacher shortages, and hurdles those in the profession face daily, there is a critical need to make teachers' lives easier.

"At Imagine Learning, our priority has always been to create innovative, digital-first solutions that enhance the classroom experience for teachers and learners," said Kinsey Rawe , Senior Vice President and General Manager at Imagine Learning. "Teachers are under so much pressure in today's educational landscape. In a time where turnover and shortages continue to plague districts across the nation, we're proud to launch Imagine EdgeEX's first AI tool to not only lighten their workloads but also provide them with the support and empowerment they need."

"When we set out to bring the power of generative AI to Imagine EdgeEX, protecting our customers' data and privacy had to be our top priority. That's why we intentionally designed our short-writing feedback with a privacy-first architecture, minimizing the data collected and shared, ensuring that our AI partners cannot use students' submissions to train their models. Our customers can enjoy the personalized, intelligent experiences enabled by AI while having peace of mind that their data is fully protected and used only in accordance with our strict privacy policies," said Jason Fournier , Vice President of AI Initiatives at Imagine Learning.

The new AI tool keeps the teacher in control while keeping security and privacy at its core. Teachers have the freedom to use, modify, or ignore the AI-suggested comments at their discretion. Another important goal was to make it convenient, so the tool is integrated into teachers' feedback workflow within Imagine EdgeEX. Teachers can quickly choose, edit, or discard feedback without copying and pasting or moving between systems.

Along with Imagine Learning's previously announced AI enhancements like the AI-tutoring assistant within Imagine Learning Sessions and the acquisition of Cue Think, this latest development reflects the company's ongoing commitment to integrating AI into the education experience to enhance personalized learning and educator support.

To learn more about Imagine EdgeEX's new AI feature and offerings for teachers, visit imaginelearning.com/edgeEX-ai .

About Imagine Learning

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions, working alongside teachers to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Our core portfolio includes Imagine IM, Imagine Learning EL Education, Twig® Science, and Traverse®. Our robust supplemental and intervention suite equips learners with personalized instruction for English and Spanish literacy, math, coding, and more. Imagine Edgenuity® and Imagine EdgeEX offer innovative courseware solutions, complemented by Imagine School Services' Certified Teachers. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: imaginelearning.com .

