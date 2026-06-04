Imagine your next wallet made from your old mattress?

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine transforming old mattress foam into synthetic leather products, shoe soles, or phone cases.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently issued a patent for a thermochemical conversion process developed by Texas-based Edge Global Innovation Inc., marking a major step toward converting scrap polyurethane foam into high-value recycled materials.

The newly patented process uses a method known as "vitrimerization" to convert polyurethane foam waste into reusable materials. Edge Global Innovation is commercializing the process through a subsidiary, VitriCycle LLC.

Unlike chemical recycling approaches, CEO Vahid Serajian said, the VitriCycle process is designed to be energy-efficient and does not require additional solvents or catalysts.

"Turning old mattress foam into synthetic leather products, shoe soles, phone cases, key rings, bumpers, gaskets, and other everyday products is the future we are building with VitriCycle," said Serajian.

The Mattress Recycling Council funded an early portion of the research as part of its mission to develop new markets for post-consumer polyurethane mattress foam.

"We are excited to have played a supporting role in developing this technology at an early stage and are thrilled to see it advancing to adoption in new markets," said Mike O'Donnell, Chief Operating Officer of the Mattress Recycling Council.

VitriCycle's core technology produces pellets from scrap foam for injection molding, suitable for rubber-like applications such as soft plastic components, footwear products, phone cases, industrial gaskets, and automotive accessories.

The same process can also be used to create sheets of synthetic leather for wallets, purses, furniture, accessories, promotional products, crafts projects, and other sustainable design applications. Vitricycle is marketing this product line as "KindHide", Serajian explained, as a kinder alternative to cowhide.

VitriCycle sees strong market potential from manufacturers, brands, and designers seeking U.S.-made recycled materials, sustainable leather alternatives, recycled polyurethane sheets, and circular materials for consumer and industrial products.

Because the materials are produced from recycled foam in the United States, VitriCycle products may also help manufacturers reduce exposure to virgin resin pricing, oil price volatility, tariffs, and overseas supply-chain risks.

VitriCycle's pioneering technology could unlock global markets for post-consumer and industrial scrap mattress foam.

The company is exploring partnerships with mattress manufacturers, furniture companies, automotive suppliers, injection molders, soft plastic manufacturers, fashion designers, and brands seeking high recycled-content materials for new product lines.

For more information, please visit: https://vitricycle.com/

Photos available in shared online drive

(Pellets in hand)

The Vitricycle pellets, which contain recycled mattress foam, are made with a recently patented process. The pellets can be used to make products ranging from phone cases to shoe soles to car bumpers.

(wallets)

Vitricycle is manufacturing wallets made from "KindHide", demonstrating the range of consumer products the technology can produce.

SOURCE Mattress Recycling Council