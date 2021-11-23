Imaging Associates (IA) LLC in Southcentral Alaska Partners with Royal Health and Fujifilm to Deploy a Secure, Self-Service Patient and Provider Experience

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Associates (IA) LLC in Southcentral Alaska announced today its collaboration with Royal Health, Inc., a leading self-service healthcare software provider, and FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, to better engage with its patients, and improve care and operational efficiencies. By integrating Royal Kiosks™ for Patients, Royal Kiosks™ for Technologists, Royal Alerts®, Royal Patient Portal® and RoyalPay® with Fujifilm's Synapse Enterprise Information Systems (EIS), IA's patients are empowered to self-schedule their exam, complete registration paperwork, confirm their appointment via automated alerts and make payments all from their personal devices and in the comfort of their own home.

"Seamless patient and provider engagement is critical for delivering superior outcomes for patients in any community," said Ward Hinger, CEO of Imaging Associates (IA) and CAO of Alaska Radiology Associates. "Through Royal Health's single platform, integrated with Fujifilm's Synapse informatics offering, we're able to continue to uphold our quality care delivery while meeting all patient and employee safety requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond."

Working seamlessly together, Royal Health and Fujifilm provide a completely automated scheduling and registration process, create a true paperless environment, and offer a best-practice solution tailored to deliver the highest quality imaging workflows available in the industry. The solution promotes real-time clinical screening of a patient's order and scheduling information, quality controls of on-site workflows, and delivers access to test results and images in an unparalleled single patient experience platform.

"Today, all healthcare providers can greatly benefit from workflow solutions that help limit the spread of illnesses" said Bill Lacy, Senior Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. "Through our cutting-edge Synapse EIS technology coupled with Royal Health's single patient experience platform, IA was quickly able to adapt to the needs of the physicians and patients during these unprecedented times."

"Implementation of the Fujifilm and Royal Health platform across all aspects of the patient workflow enables IA facilities to benefit from straight through processing (STP), a model pioneered by Royal for healthcare", says Peter Nassif, CEO of Royal Health. "Patients and staff gain access to gated automation, complete with authorization determination and patient out-of-pocket expenses. In addition, referring physicians can submit clean orders and monitor the patient in real-time, which saves precious time and minimizes follow-up calls. Royal Health and Fujifilm have a long track record of improving workflows together, and we're thrilled to provide IA with the tools they need to transform patient and provider experiences in Alaska."

About Imaging Associates (IA) LLC in Southcentral Alaska Imaging Associates is managed by Alaska Radiology Associates, the largest independent group of radiologists in Alaska, and the only group to provide full subspecialty reports often in under one hour. All studies are read by a fellowship-trained radiologist who specializes in musculoskeletal, neuro, breast and body, the field particular to your specific imaging need. Imaging Associates is the leader in Alaska in introducing new sub-specialized diagnostic exams, and utilizes the most advanced equipment to provide referring specialists the information they need to more accurately detect and more successfully treat disease and abnormalities. All studies are performed by fully certified technologists who maintain the highest qualifications and our entire team works diligently to provide exceptional care in a welcoming, spa-like environment.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm's medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The company's Systems Integration platform unifies workflows and improves departmental efficiencies in the operating room and endoscopic and interventional suites. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm's artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm's rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About Royal Solutions Group

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc., and its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on the patient, provider, and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

