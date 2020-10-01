Imaging Healthcare Specialists Improves Care for Patients by Successfully Deploying Royal Enterprise Care with Contactless Patient Check In

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Healthcare Specialists (IHS) has elevated patient experience, care and quality by engaging patients throughout the imaging encounter with Royal Enterprise Care™, a solution tailored to deliver the highest quality imaging workflows available in the industry.

"The best outcome for the patient happens when we achieve the most effective capture and use of information. The simplicity of using Royal Enterprise Care™ enables our doctors and staff to focus on patient care first and foremost" - Daniel Loch, Chief Executive Officer for Imaging Healthcare Specialists "In today's uncertain world, all healthcare providers can benefit from workflow solutions that help limit the spread of communicable illnesses. Imaging Healthcare Specialists and its surrounding communities quickly adapted to the current needs of the patient, provider and staff. Straight through processing (STP) with a contactless experience is now a reality for the greater San Diego area." - Peter Nassif, CEO of Royal Solutions

Royal deploys Royal Care™ for Scheduling and Medical Records, Royal Kiosks™ for Patients and Technologists, Royal Alerts® for real-time communications, RoyalMD® for provider ordering, Royal Patient Portal® and RoyalPay® to provide a completely automated scheduling and registration process that creates a true paperless environment. Straight through processing (STP) in healthcare is enabled when customers switch their entire practice over to Royal Care™, patients and IHS staff now have access to automated authorization determination and estimates, creating price transparency earlier in the process. Patients react by arriving to their appointments prepared and on time. The solution promotes real-time clinical screening of a patient's order and scheduling information, quality controls of on-site workflows, and delivers access to test results and images to complete the unrivaled patient healthcare experience. The Royal Care™ philosophy extends into the technologists' and clinicians' workflows, furthering the electronic patient engagement strategy by carefully raising point-of-care warnings throughout the scan and radiology read process.

"In today's uncertain world, all healthcare providers can benefit from workflow solutions that help limit the spread of communicable illnesses. With our strong track record in patient and provider experience, Imaging Healthcare Specialists and its surrounding communities quickly adapted to the current needs of the patient, provider and staff," explains Royal's Chief Executive, Peter Nassif. "Thanks to the valiant efforts of the entire IHS team, who worked tirelessly through tough pandemic months, straight through processing with a contactless experience is now a reality for the greater San Diego area."

About Imaging Healthcare Specialists

Imaging Healthcare Specialists, San Diego's leader in outpatient diagnostic imaging, has 10 imaging centers providing diagnostic imaging services throughout communities of San Diego.

Offering over 30 years of imaging services experience, Imaging Healthcare Specialists has earned an outstanding reputation for providing the highest quality medical imaging technology, highly specialized expertise and exceptional customer service to physicians and patients. Our experienced staff of board-certified radiologists, technologists and support personnel are committed to going beyond simply providing high quality diagnostic imaging services. It's about having a much more important and influential role in the health of our citizens, and a greater contribution to the healthcare community that serves them.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc. and its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

