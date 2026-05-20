Iman and Derek Fordjour Honored by The Brotherhood Sister Sol at Voices Gala

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis), a nationally acclaimed Harlem-based nonprofit dedicated to youth development and social justice, celebrated its annual Voices Gala at Ziegfeld Ballroom last week. The event honored two trailblazing cultural icons: Iman, the legendary supermodel, author, and philanthropist, and Derek Fordjour, activist and acclaimed interdisciplinary artist, for their extraordinary contributions to culture, creativity, and community.

BroSis Co-Founders, Khary Lazarre-White & Jason Warwin, and 2026 Voices Honorees Iman & Derek Fordjour at the 2026 Annual Voices Gala

The evening brought together over 600 civic & business leaders, changemakers, philanthropists, and supporters to uplift the work of BroSis, which has become a national model for guiding Black and Latinx youth from elementary school to adulthood through year-round programming focused on education, mental health and wellness, the arts, leadership development, community organizing, and college and career support.

Iman's award was presented by Zac Posen, Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Gap Inc. and Chief Creative Officer of Old Navy. "All of us at Gap are proud longtime partners of BroSis and deeply honored to support the extraordinary work this organization continues to do," said Posen. Iman wore a custom GapStudio denim gown designed by Zac Posen.

"Organizations like BroSis are not simply programs - they are lifelines, communities, and places where young people are reminded that they matter," said Iman. Addressing the young people in attendance, she said: "Your voice matters. Your story matters. The things that make you different, the things that challenge you, the things you may still be figuring out - they are not weaknesses. They are part of your power."

The evening also celebrated Derek Fordjour, whose work and activism have long intersected with BroSis' mission. A longtime supporter of the organization, Fordjour has mentored BroSis youth members, supported alumni, and contributed to the BroSis community through both philanthropy and artistic collaborations.

"The Brotherhood Sister Sol is one of my great inspirations," said Derek Fordjour. "They meet urgent needs with compassion and unwavering commitment. At the heart of their mission is a kind of radical love that makes individuals and communities whole. I'm fortunate for my work to hang in many places around the world, but that work hanging in BroSis brings me some of the greatest joy. And now I understand how my art can make a difference. Knowing that these young people get to encounter my work every day brings me deep, deep joy."

Since its founding in 1995, BroSis has provided youth with year-round holistic programming. The organization's results are exceptional: over the past eight years, 98% of its high school seniors have graduated, and 94% have gone on to higher education, and 91% graduate from college within 6 years - two-thirds of them as first-generation college students.

"For low-income young people, it is about providing opportunities and access. It is about providing love and support," said Khary Lazarre-White, Executive Director and Co-Founder of The Brotherhood Sister Sol. "It is about ensuring that each one of them has what they need to be successful. Not because it's a gift. Not because it's charity. Something quite different. It's because it's what they deserve. And each and every day, that's what BroSis does for our young people."

Turner Construction Company served as Lead Sponsor. Additional major sponsors include: Jeannie Blaustein & Peter Bokor, Peter Mensch & Anita Bitton, GAP, Katja Goldman & Michael Sonnenfeldt, Jon Grau & Cameron Lewis, JPMorganChase, Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen, P.C., ACC3 International/Christian & Patricia Lopez, The Dr. David M. Milch Foundation, Morgan Stanley, BizGro Partners, David Kordansky Gallery/Petzel Gallery, Derek Fordjour, Flatiron Dragados/SPC, Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Marcy & Bennett Grau, Harlem Community Development Corporation, Hein Park Capital Management LP, JDP Mechanical, Patricia and Mark Joseph, The Shelter Foundation, Latham & Watkins, LLP, OZZ Electric, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Safeway Electric, Safway Atlantic by BrandSafway, Jennifer & Salil Seshadri, Vanessa Stanton & Peter Gourdine, Trinity Church Wall Street Philanthropies, Unity Electric, Terence & Rachel Winter, and others.

Voices Leadership

Co-Chairs: Clara Markowicz; Paul E. Butler

Fundraising Chair: Peter J. Davoren, President and CEO, Turner Construction Company

Vice Chairs: Fuquan Collins; Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay; Ravi J. Mallik; Detavio Samuels

Coordinating Committee: Danielle M. Brown; Ross Haime; Marti Meyerson; Latraviette D. Smith-Wilson; Tiffany R. Warren

Voices Benefit Committee: Elizabeth Acevedo; Sheila R. Adams-James; Ernest Boyd; Andrew M. Chonoles; Heather Corbett; Adair Curtis; Cynthia Dames; B. Alan Echtenkamp; Sharon Foo; Matthew A. Gibbons; Stephen Graham; Farah Griffin; Damon Hewitt; Kippy Joseph; Marcus Littles; Diarra McKinney; Alondra Nelson; Pedro A. Noguera; Michelle Ores; Lida Orzeck; Alexandra Shapiro; Andrietta Sims; Lauren Starr; Holly A. Thomas; Miguel Vias; Douglas H. White

About The Brotherhood Sister Sol

Founded in 1995, The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) is a social justice and youth development organization based in Harlem with national influence. BroSis empowers Black and Latinx youth through long-term, holistic programming focused on education, leadership development, and community organizing. To learn more, visit www.brotherhood-sistersol.org.

SOURCE The Brotherhood Sister Sol