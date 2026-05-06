The Brotherhood Sister Sol's 2026 Voices Gala to Honor Iman and Derek Fordjour on May 14th in New York City

Annual NYC benefit highlights urgent investment in youth leadership, creativity, and opportunity

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis), founded in Harlem in 1995, will host its annual Voices Gala on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in New York City at Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year's honorees are supermodel, entrepreneur, and author Iman, and acclaimed interdisciplinary artist Derek Fordjour.

BroSis is a youth development and social justice organization that works to educate, organize, and train young people and educators to build lasting community power and advance equity. Rooted in Harlem with citywide presence and national reach, it serves thousands of young people each year through mentorship, academic support, college access, food programs, environmental learning, leadership development, and pathways to college and careers. Its work helps young people understand their history, identity, and power - and use that understanding to succeed in school, work, and life. Since 2018, 100% of BroSis seniors have graduated from high school, and since 2023, 94% have gone on to college.

"I have always believed that when we invest in young people, we invest in the future of our shared humanity," said Iman. "The Brotherhood Sister Sol provides mentorship, academic support, and creative spaces where young people are not only supported, but truly seen, heard, and empowered. I am deeply honored to stand alongside an organization that uplifts young people and recognizes their power as agents of change."

"The Brotherhood Sister Sol is one of my great inspirations," said Derek Fordjour. "They meet urgent needs with compassion and unwavering commitment. At the heart of their mission is a kind of radical love that makes individuals and communities whole."

"At BroSis, we are working at the intersection of education, training, and organizing," said Khary Lazarre-White, Executive Director and Co-Founder of The Brotherhood Sister Sol. "Our young people are navigating an increasingly complex world - shaped by economic insecurity, mental health challenges, and structural barriers that too often limit opportunity and equity. What they need is not only access, but consistency of support, belonging to community, and a deep and sustained belief in their potential. For more than 30 years, we have built the systems, relationships, and care that make that possible. And at this moment, that commitment is more urgent than ever."

"BroSis is grounded in a simple belief: when young people have consistent support and real opportunity, they thrive," said Paul E. Butler, President & Chief Transformation Officer, New America. "At a time of growing uncertainty for so many families, this work is essential. We are deeply grateful to Iman and Derek Fordjour for inspiring our youth and being role models for how they can use their voice. The Voices Gala is a moment to invest in young people and their ability not only to succeed, but to lead."

The 2026 Voices Gala will recognize leaders across sectors committed to advancing opportunity, equity, and youth leadership. Turner Construction Company is serving as Lead Sponsor. Additional major sponsors include: Jeannie Blaustein & Peter Bokor, Peter Mensch & Anita Bitton, GAP, Katja Goldman and Michael Sonnenfeldt, Jon Grau & Cameron Lewis , JP Morgan, Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen, P.C., ACC3 International/Christian & Patricia Lopez,, The Dr. David M. Milch Foundation, Morgan Stanley, BizGro Partners, Component Assembly Systems, David Kordansky Gallery, Petzel Gallery, Derek Fordjour, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Fragomen, Marcy & Bennett Grau, Jennifer and Salil Seshadri, Hein Park Capital Management LP, JDP Mechanical, Patricia and Mark Joseph, The Shelter Foundation, Latham & Watkins, LLP, Dele Oladapo, OZZ Electric, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Safeway Electric, Vanessa Stanton & Peter Gourdine, Trinity Church Wall Street Philanthropies, Unity Electric, Terence & Rachel Winter, and others.

Funds raised will directly support BroSis' year-round programming and expansion of services for young people across New York City.

Voices Leadership

Co-Chairs: Clara Markowicz; Paul E. Butler

Fundraising Chair: Peter J. Davoren, President and CEO, Turner Construction Company

Vice Chairs: Fuquan Collins; Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay; Ravi J. Mallik; Detavio Samuels

Coordinating Committee: Danielle M. Brown; Ross Haime; Marti Meyerson; Latraviette D. Smith-Wilson; Tiffany R. Warren

Voices Benefit Committee: Elizabeth Acevedo; Sheila R. Adams-James; Ernest Boyd; Andrew M. Chonoles; Heather Corbett; Adair Curtis; Cynthia Dames; B. Alan Echtenkamp; Sharon Foo; Matthew A. Gibbons; Stephen Graham; Farah Griffin; Damon Hewitt; Kippy Joseph; Marcus Littles; Diarra McKinney; Alondra Nelson; Pedro A. Noguera; Michelle Ores; Lida Orzeck; Alexandra Shapiro; Andrietta Sims; Lauren Starr; Holly A. Thomas; Miguel Vias; Douglas H. White

For more information about The Brotherhood Sister Sol, please visit www.brotherhood-sistersol.org.

SOURCE The Brotherhood Sister Sol