IMEC Announces 5 Recipients of the 2019 IMEC Awards for Excellence

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMEC announces five organizations as recipients of the IMEC Recognition Program's 2019 Awards for Excellence. The high-performing organizations were evaluated against the Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence by the IMEC Board of Examiners as part of the annual application process. Application scores and award determinations are made by the IMEC Panel of Judges.

"The IMEC Awards for Excellence recognizes those Illinois organizations that are role models of a commitment to enterprise excellence," said Ben Krupowicz, Executive Director of the IMEC Recognition Program. "The 2019 recipients show dedication to the process, using the IMEC Recognition Program application and feedback process as a driver for continuous improvement. This truly sets them apart as members of the class of distinction."

The IMEC Silver Award for Excellence is granted to organizations that demonstrate a systematic and effective approach to continuous improvement as guided by the Baldrige Criteria. IMEC Silver Award recipients show growth in the areas of leadership; strategy; customers; measurement, analysis, and knowledge management; workforce; operations; and results.

2019 IMEC Silver Award recipients:

Advocate Sherman Hospital – Elgin

HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital – Effingham

Saint Anthony Hospital – Chicago

The IMEC Bronze Award for Excellence is granted to organizations that demonstrate systematic approaches to the basic requirements of the Baldrige Criteria.

2019 IMEC Bronze Award recipients:

ACCIONA North American Energy (AENA) – Chicago

Community Consolidated School District 93 - Bloomingdale

The 2019 IMEC Board of Examiners – 52 experts in business, manufacturing, education, healthcare and government – volunteered 7,500+ hours assessing applicants. The IMEC Panel of Judges validates the integrity of the IMEC Awards for Excellence process and determines recognition levels for each applicant.

Learn more about the IMEC Recognition Program at www.imec.org.

For more information on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, visit www.nist.gov/baldrige/.

About IMEC

IMEC leverages the Baldrige Excellence Framework as a foundation for driving organizational improvement and innovation across the state of Illinois. By providing a range of hands-on, goal-oriented solutions in the areas of leadership; strategy; customer engagement; measurement, analysis, and knowledge management; operations; and workforce, IMEC leads organizations in their mission to improve business results and to create sustainable competitive futures. Through the Recognition Program, IMEC celebrates the organizations committed to achieving enterprise excellence.

