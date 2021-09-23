IMEC Announces Registered Apprenticeship Program with the US Department of Labor to Ease Illinois Manufacturing Workforce Challenges

PEORIA, Ill., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers everywhere are finding new solutions to upskill their current and future workforce. To continue fostering long-term economic and workforce competitiveness, IMEC began developing Career Pathways and Apprenticeship Programs to shorten the manufacturing workforce skills-gap. On September 14, 2021, IMEC Apprenticeships became officially registered with the U.S Department of Labor Apprenticeship Program. Registered Apprenticeship Programs are a proven and effective way to train and upskill new hires and incumbent workers in a variety of manufacturing roles. With a Registered Apprenticeship Program validated by the DoL, IMEC will work closely with economic and trade associations, community colleges, and other valuable partners committed to addressing the manufacturing workforce challenges. These programs help gain access to federal funding opportunities, tax credits, and technical assistance to help Illinois manufacturers build and strengthen their workforce.

The IMEC Registered Apprenticeship Program benefits manufacturers in many ways. By creating customized trainings, they can build a skilled workforce and boost productivity, reduce turnover and increase retention, and create a more diverse culture. Overall, this program will contribute to shortening the skills-gap in Illinois manufacturing and place more people in well-paying manufacturing job, reducing the State's unemployment rate.

"This is a huge deal for Illinois manufacturers, especially those in remote or underserved locations who have a harder time finding quality candidates. With the additional resources available for Registered Apprenticeship Programs, our manufacturers have a proven vehicle to alleviate recruiting and retention challenges. Not only will this program help them to create a strong talent pipeline, but it'll improve their communities and grow their business" – Trista Bonds, Technical Specialist - IMEC

Similarly, individuals in the program gain the benefits of receiving quality training for entry-level to managerial positions that meet industry demands. Once the program is completed, they receive national, industry recognized credentials; some may even qualify for recruiting incentives.

IMEC Registered Apprenticeship Program includes:

CNC Machine Operator

Plastic Process Technician

Industrial Maintenance Mechanic

Welder

Quality Control Inspector

CNC Set-up Programmer

Industrial Engineering Technician

Woodworking Manufacturing Specialist

Fabricator

Robotics Technician

Additive Manufacturing Technician

Tool and Die Maker

For more information, contact Trista Bonds or Mary Hallock.

