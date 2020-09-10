IMEC Launches Cybersecurity Webinar Series for Illinois Manufacturing Defense Contractors during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

PEORIA, Ill., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Current and future defense contractors are at risk of losing their Department of Defense (DoD) contracts. The DoD is focused on cybersecurity across the supply chain, and manufacturers need to take specific steps to protect covered defense information (CDI). On average, it takes 6-10 months to become fully compliant, and time is running out.

To help Illinois manufacturers understand the requirements to achieve full compliance, as well as consequences of non-compliance, IMEC has partnered with Alpine Security and the Defense Acquisition University to present the 6-part Cybersecurity Resiliency for Defense Contractors Webinar Series. This series coincides with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and is an opportunity for all manufacturers to learn practical steps to protect the sensitive data of their company.

"Manufacturing has gone digital. Cyber threats are a real business risk. It is more than just having a computer virus. It is the risk of production shutdowns and hacked sensitive data. This is especially true for suppliers in the defense supply chain," says David Boulay, Ph.D., President of IMEC. "The Department of Defense compliance guidelines reduce those risks and ensure solid business practices in the digital world. The Cybersecurity Resiliency Webinar Series will help understand these changes and implement the necessary standards to thrive as a Department of Defense supply chain partner."

The series begins on October 8 and will outline for contractors the steps they need to take to ensure their information – and the future of their business – is protected.

Defense contractors are strongly encouraged to attend all six webinars for a complete picture of the requirements to achieve cybersecurity compliance – and continue doing business with DoD.

According to Jana White, COO of Alpine Security, "many organizations are struggling to demystify DFARS 252.204-7012 compliance required by the DOD, and now adding CMMC into the mix is only making things cloudier. It isn't that the majority of companies in the supply chain do not want to comply, but rather there is too much confusion about when and how they should get started so they end up not doing anything at all." Alpine Security is a key partner to educate Illinois manufacturers on the DoD cybersecurity requirements.

"Creating a structured plan of action that includes finding out how compliant you are now and how you close the gap to full compliance is the first step that companies need to take," continues White. "The next step is taking small, measured, consistent steps to begin remediating any of the subcontrols that are non-compliant. Having subject matter experts to help guide a company along the path will save time, frustration, and money in the long run. That is where IMEC and Alpine Security can help companies of all sizes tackle this challenge and come out with a strategic advantage by being DFARS 252.204-7012 compliant when their competitors are still standing still."

To register for the series, visit www.IMEC.org/Events/

About IMEC

IMEC is a team of improvement specialists who are dedicated to changing lives and creating a positive impact on Illinois' workforce and economy. With a mission to drive growth through enterprise excellence, they help organizations become more effective and efficient by identifying issues, developing and implementing solutions, and providing the necessary support that will allow them to excel in areas of leadership, strategy, customer engagement, operations, workforce, and measurement and results. In 2019, they assisted 770 companies and created over 4,600 jobs, resulting in over $435M aggregate impact to the Illinois economy. IMEC has seven offices statewide and 47 full-time industry improvement specialists. For more information, visit www.imec.org.

