IMG Academy Announces Summer Esports Camp, Powered By Gen.G

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G and IMG Academy, the world's most prestigious sports, performance and educational institution, announced a one week VALORANT summer esports camp taking place at IMG Academy headquarters in Bradenton, Fla., on August 15-22, 2021.

High school students are invited to apply to the camp via the website imgacademy.com/esports and can expect to learn from top-tier esports coaches and talent while connecting with other gamers in a world-class facility equipped with the highest quality gaming gear and tech support.

Photo by Gen.G

"With the growing interest in gaming, especially at the high school level, it is natural evolution for IMG Academy to partner with a best-class organization to offer a pioneering performance based esports program," said Taryn Morgan, Vice President of Athletic and Personal Development at IMG Academy. "We believe that with access to our world-class campus and performance specialists in nutrition, mindset, communications and more, in collaboration with Gen. G's esports learning platform and esteemed coaches, students will be able to take their game to the next level."

The camp will feature a number of sessions with coaches and esports leaders such as seminars on solo skills and team play, alongside team building activities and getting to interact with Gen.G's Valorant team. "Additionally, all campers will receive professional-grade PC gaming peripheral set-ups provided by ROCCAT. Campers will get the all-new flagship Kone Pro wired mouse, Elo 7.1 USB gaming headset, Sense AIMO XXL mousepad, and the newly-released Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming keyboard - one of the most feature-packed mechanical gaming keyboards on the market.

"We are excited to supercharge IMG Academy's groundbreaking experience for high schoolers who love esports," said Chris Park, CEO of Gen.G Esports. "This camp - for which Gen.G will provide financial support to select, qualified students - blends the absolute best in athletic and esports training like never before. There's a lot that we can learn from IMG in terms of how to help prepare athletes mentally and physically, and we are excited to help these students achieve sustained success in and out of the classroom through their love of gaming."

For more information and registration details, please visit imgacademy.com/esports.

SOURCE Gen.G