Immediate Names Sage Growth Partners as Marketing Agency of Record

BALTIMORE, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced it has been selected by Immediate, a financial wellness company, as its marketing agency of record. Immediate aims to improve the financial well-being of millions of Americans by providing on-demand access to earned wages, working directly with employers to make this benefit available to employees. SGP will work with Immediate to elevate its brand and build its visibility in the market through website development and comprehensive digital marketing services, content creation, social media, and public relations.

Immediate engages directly with employers across healthcare, construction, manufacturing, and other industries, to give employees the ability to access their earned pay any time the funds are needed. This provides a safe, credible way for hourly employees to access their wages ahead of a traditional two-week pay period. While employees gain the ability to pay financial obligations as they arise, employers also benefit, by being able to offer Immediate as a recruitment and retention tool. The Immediate software platform integrates directly with employers' time tracking and payroll software, while employees can easily request funds through an app.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Immediate developed an emergency relief fund that allows companies to provide no-cost emergency funding options to employees. Through the fund, a company can use Immediate as its platform to receive and review emergency requests, as well as use Immediate to deliver the funds.

"COVID-19 has effected nearly all aspects of life, but hourly employees, whether registered nurses in long-term care or automation technicians in a warehouse, have been hit especially hard," said Matt Pierce, Founder and CEO of Immediate. "Millions of Americans were already living paycheck to paycheck before the pandemic. Now, workers who still have jobs are working fewer hours, and 21% report a decline in earnings. This is extremely worrying because financial issues have widespread repercussions across an individuals' life – it's a social determinant that impacts overall health and wellbeing. Our team is very excited to work with SGP because of their deep understanding of social determinants of health and the healthcare industry."

"Immediate has entered the market with a strong leadership team and mission; to provide people with tools to optimize their financial health," said Boh Hatter, CMO and General Manager of SGP. "This is especially important given the current health crisis. Our highly experienced marketing team looks forward to helping Immediate broaden their reach and build their brand visibility in healthcare and other industries, so they can help more employers and individuals during these trying times and beyond."

Immediate partners with employers to provide their employees with wages that have been earned but not paid, whenever they are needed. With seamless time tracking and payroll integrations, same day and next day bank transfers, and the ability to put earnings directly on a debit card, Immediate is working to improve financial wellness and eliminate cycles of debt for employees by allowing them to access their hard-earned wages.

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing.

Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Vocera, Livongo, Olive, It's Never 2 Late, and Aperture.

