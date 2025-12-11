New Report from Sage Growth Partners Finds Value-Base Care Investments Heating Up, Despite a Cooling Sense of Progress

The survey of 101 health system and hospital C-suite leaders reveals that many are increasing participation in value-based care models to improve quality and total costs of care—but very few have substantial amounts of revenue at risk.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from healthcare consultancy Sage Growth Partners finds that 77% of health system and hospital C-suites are planning to increase participation in value-based care (VBC) models in the next two years, a marked rise since the 2023 survey.

The new report, The C-Suite's View on Value-Based Care: Investment Heats Up Despite Cooling Sense of Progress , is the third in a series based on Sage Growth Partners' annual survey of 101 hospital and health system C-suite leaders. This installment examines executives' perspectives on VBC progress, their forecast for the near future, and how much revenue they really have at risk.

"Here's the latest plot twist on the winding journey to value-based care: despite slow progress during the last two years, many of today's C-suites are developing strategies to expand their participation in VBC models in the next two years," said Dan D'Orazio , CEO, Sage Growth Partners. "Value-based care is both a challenge for C-suites and a way to strengthen their organization's bottom line as payer dynamics evolve and macroeconomic uncertainties persist."

Key findings from the report include:

20% of C-suite leaders agree that the industry has made progress toward value-based care in the last two years, but that is fewer than those who agreed in our 2023 and 2022 surveys: 40% and 37% , respectively

of C-suite leaders say their organization plans to increase participation in value-based care programs in the next two years — an increase from in 2023 69% of organizations are participating in an ACO, up from 53% in 2023; and 61% leverage bundled payment models, an increase from 46% in 2023

Despite the outlook for continued VBC momentum and long-term commitments to alternative payment models, the survey results also reveal that C-suites are still far from having significant amounts of revenue at risk in value-based contracts:

54% of hospitals and health systems generate between 5% and 20% of revenue in VBC arrangements—but only a small percentage earn more than 20%

"C-suite executives understand that value-based care can be instrumental as they face increasing pressure to balance improving care quality and population-level outcomes against financial performance," said Stephanie Kovalick , Chief Strategy Officer, Sage Growth Partners. "Achieving that future requires strategic investments to overcome operational, clinical, and financial challenges."

Sage Growth Partners' independently surveyed a range of C-suite participants representing 101 healthcare provider organizations, including integrated delivery networks, academic medical centers, and independent hospitals.

The full report, The C-Suite's View on Value-Based Care: Investment Heats Up Despite Cooling Sense of Progress, is available here .

