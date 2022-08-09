Immediate Sale Features Tractor Trucks, Dump Trucks, Vacuum Trucks and Trailers as Well as Other Late-Model Rolling Stock

Construction equipment and more than 100 roll-off boxes for waste removal also available in Tiger Group liquidation of assets from Buckeye Water Services, a fracking services and waste-hauling company with locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio

NEW CONCORD, Ohio and HICKORY, Pa., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is offering for immediate sale an entire fleet of well-maintained, late-model rolling stock previously operated by Buckeye Water Services from its locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

All assets are available for individual purchase in the company-closing liquidation, which includes construction equipment and more than 100 twenty- and thirty-yard roll-off boxes.

The assets on offer include a 2013 Mack Tractor with a 2018 Dragon Tanker Trailer. A wide range of assets from Buckeye Water Services, a fracking services and waste hauling company, are available for immediate sale from Tiger Group. The sale features multiple tractors and trucks including this 2018 Kenworth T880 10 x 4 Dump Truck.

"This sale represents a particularly strong opportunity for any company that provides water services to the hydraulic-fracturing sector or hauls construction waste, in part because the rolling stock on offer is so new and well-maintained," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "But other companies could benefit by acquiring former Buckeye assets of more general utility, such as pickup, winch and service trucks, SUVs, a Caterpillar skid steer and a lowboy trailer by Entyre."

With two locations, one near Columbus, the other near Pittsburgh, Buckeye Water Services provided specialized services to the oil-and-gas industry for more than 50 years. But the company also had substantial waste-hauling operations, noted John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "It's unusual to see so many 20- and 30-yard roll-off boxes—more than 100 in all—hit the market at liquidation values," Coelho noted. "You could easily build an entire waste-hauling business with inventory acquisitions from this sale."

Two 2022 Mac End dumps are available for immediate purchase.

Other highlights of the sale include a 2022 Mack tractor with just 11,000 miles on the odometer, and two 2018 Dragon tanker trailers. "There are also three Mack tractors, one from 2020 and the others from 2021, that are in great shape," Coelho said.

Available trucks and trailers include:

2020 Peterbilt 10×4 dump trucks;

2018 Kenworth T800 10×4 dump trucks;

2018 Mack GR64F vacuum tank ("bottle") trucks, ranging from 2019 to 2021;

2020 Mack T/A PI64T tractor trucks;

Mack T/A tractor trucks;

GMC service truck;

various pickup trucks;

four 12x4 Mack water trucks (2019 and 2020);

one 8x4 Mack water truck (2020);

two Mack 10x4 water trucks, both from 2019;

Dragon vacuum trailers;

Entyre lowboy trailer; and

Benlee roll-off trailers.

