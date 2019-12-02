Immersive Wisdom and Entegra Systems win Major AFWERX Phase II SBIR Contract to Deliver Immersive Wisdom's Real-Time Geospatial Collaboration Platform to the U.S. Air Force

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation.

Regardless of their geographic location, Immersive Wisdom enables multiple users to work together in shared, synchronized virtual workspaces containing live 3D maps, layered with real-time information from any available source. Users can simultaneously visualize, plan, analyze, and act upon sensor inputs, cyber/network data, IoT feeds, enterprise applications, telemetry, tagged assets, 3D terrain/building models, LiDAR, imagery, and UAV footage/streaming video. Immersive Wisdom provides an omniscient, collaborative, real-time 3D view of complex environments.

"By connecting distributed users into the same collaborative real-time 3D immersive view of the world and their data, we are giving our customers a significant new edge," said Mike Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom, Inc. "Allowing multiple users to be physically anywhere, while still being in sync via the same virtual space containing shared maps, video feeds, and real-time information, is critical for future mission success, " added Dean Johnson, CEO of Entegra Systems, Inc.



About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, is the creator of the Immersive Wisdom platform, a dynamic Virtual, Mixed, and Augmented Reality-based software platform for real-time geospatial collaboration, information analysis, and situational awareness. Immersive Wisdom's platform is available for diverse industries, including Government, Energy (incl. Oil & Gas), Transportation/Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com . Immersive Wisdom is an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

About Entegra Systems

Entegra Systems Inc., based in Hanover, Maryland, is an innovative provider of mission critical solutions and services to U.S. Government Defense and Intelligence customers. Entegra develops integrated solutions for Enhanced Situational Awareness, Operational Planning, Intelligence and Geospatial Analysis, and Cyber and Intelligence Operations. Entegra Systems provides a variety of technical services, including Customer Needs Analysis, Solution Architecture definition, Systems Engineering, Software Development, Product Integration, Ontology and Data Modeling and Specialized Training services. Entegra is also a leading provider of defense, intelligence, and cyber mission services, including SIGINT Development and Analysis, SIGINT Collection, Mission and Collection Management, Intelligence Analysis, Tactical and End-product Reporting, HUMINT Targeting, Operations Planning, and Support, and Social Media Research.

About AFWERX

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. The ultimate aim is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force. AFWERX enables thoughtful, deliberate, ground-up innovation across the Air Force. They do this through an innovation approach that combines startup urgency with the largest pool of motivated talent in the world to uncover opportunities to improve Air Force capabilities, connect and engage the right stakeholders, and facilitate outcomes.

