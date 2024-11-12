Immersive Wisdom Awarded Major Air Force STRATFI Contract across Three DoD Commands for Worldwide Ultra-Low Bandwidth Digital War Room Software

AFWERX contract with matching funding from three DoD commands accelerates worldwide scaling of Immersive Wisdom's Low-Bandwidth and No-Bandwidth Digital War Room collaboration software

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a proven TRL-9 distributed communications and ops center software platform for Digital War Rooms in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited-Bandwidth (DDIL) environments has been awarded an AFWERX STRATFI contract, with matching funding from three Department of Defense Commands, for its No-Bandwidth and Low-Bandwidth collaboration software.

This major STRATFI contract, led by AFWERX and Air Combat Command, further accelerates the worldwide cross-DoD use of Immersive Wisdom software to support disaggregated communications in contested environments.

"Three distinct DoD Commands participating in this STRATFI is a significant testament to the critical need for Low and No-Bandwidth communications capabilities across DoD," said Mike Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom "We are delivering Digital War Rooms worldwide that connect geographically distributed warfighters, closing massive time and distance gaps, regardless of underlying communications infrastructure."

No VR/XR or special hardware. Uses existing Government Commodity Laptops. Collaborate at 100 kilobits per sec/user in digital rooms. Works offline with no comms.

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, offers a patented remote communications and ops center platform for distributed & disaggregated operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act in digital rooms without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com . We are an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

