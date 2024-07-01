Immersive Wisdom Proves Groundbreaking Ultra-Low Bandwidth Communications and Collaboration capability on SIPRNet in Department of Defense Exercise

Critical software for operations in contested environments provided resilient live communications at 5 to 50 kilobits per second per user; typical bandwidth of modems in the 1990s

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a proven TRL-9 distributed communications and ops center software platform for Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited-Bandwidth (DDIL) environments announced a milestone achievement for its No-Bandwidth and Low-Bandwidth communications software at a Department of Defense exercise.

Immersive Wisdom's ready-now software for disaggregated communications in contested environments provided end-user warfighters with resilient live communications and collaboration capabilities at severely constrained bandwidths (Five to Fifty Kilobits per second per user) on SIPRNet, across multiple distant geographic locations.

"Immersive Wisdom was able to sustain operations for the warfighter using levels of bandwidth available to modems in the 1990s." said Michael Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom. "We have proven our TRL-9 software as a critical need for some of the most challenging distributed operations scenarios."

No VR/XR or special hardware. Uses existing Government Commodity Laptops. Works offline with no comms.

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, offers a patented remote communications and ops center platform for distributed & disaggregated operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com . We are an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

