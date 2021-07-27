Immigrant and Healthcare Hero Opens Always Best Care of Greater Worcester

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the launch of its third territory in Massachusetts with the opening of its location in Greater Worcester. Located at 65 James St., Ste. 8A, Worcester, Always Best Care of Greater Worcester is owned and operated by franchisee originally from Ghana, Kingsley Asare-Mensah and his wife Eva and will provide award-winning senior care services to Greater Worcester including the communities of Worcester, Fitchburg, Lunenburg, Leominster, Holden, Auburn, Boylston, Grafton and Dudley, among others.

"We are pleased with the expansion of our services into the Greater Worcester community, and we welcome Kingsley, who will be well suited for the brand with more than 15 years of experience as a registered nurse caring for patients internationally," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "As we continue to expand our network across the nation, we look forward to continuing to build alongside those with healthcare backgrounds and a strong entrepreneurial mindset."

Asare-Mensah is a registered nurse with over 15 years of practice in both the United States and internationally. He holds a bachelor's degree in nursing and a master's degree in public health from the University of New England in Portland, Maine. Asare-Mensah formerly worked as a home health aide assisting clients with activities of daily living in the comfort of their homes with compassion and respect. Over the years as a registered nurse, he has worked in various health care settings including surgical organ transplant units, acute care facilities, long term care facilities, and in biotech industries. An immigrant from Ghana and a longtime resident of Worcester, Asare-Mensah values family, traveling and cooking and brings the enthusiasm he has for these passions to work with him to work each day.

"I am thrilled to now be opening my own business where I will continue to care for the senior population," said Asare-Mensah. "And thanks to Always Best Care's experienced and dedicated team, the entire process has been very streamlined – the exact kind of peace of mind and assurance a new franchisee needs."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living placement and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Greater Worcester, or for a free evaluation, please call (914) 312- 5227, email [email protected] or www.alwaysbestcareworcester.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides millions of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com .

