Immigration and Family Law Attorney Maryam Ghayyad Joins DeWitt's Madison Office

GREEN BAY, Wis. and MADISON, Wis. and MILWAUKEE and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP law firm announced attorney Maryam Ghayyad joined its Immigration and Family Law practice group in the firm's Madison office.

Ghayyad specializes in immigration and family law. Her immigration practice involves both employment-based and family-based cases. Her family law specialization includes divorce cases, paternity matters, custody and placement of minor children, grandparents' rights, and post-judgment issues that impact families.

As a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), Ghayyad is able to stay current with ever-changing immigration law. Fluent in both English and Spanish, she has delivered speeches to students about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in both Madison and Janesville, Wisconsin. Her volunteer work at the Family Law Assistance Clinic as a bilingual attorney helps address the needs of family law litigants.

Prior to DeWitt, she served as partner at another law firm in Madison. The esteemed attorney was recognized as an "Up and Coming Lawyer" by the Wisconsin Law Journal in 2018.

In 2012, she graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School and received the Bercovici Prize for Jurisprudence/Legal Philosophy which recognizes graduates who excel in the study of jurisprudence and legal philosophy. Ghayyad also earned an undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, from UW-Madison in 2005.

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp.com .

