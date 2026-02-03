Immorta Bio Appoints Former Ernst & Young Health Sciences Partner Howard Brooks to Strategic Advisory Board

Strategic Advisory Leadership expands as Immorta Bio Advances Radical Life Extension Therapies toward the clinic

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company focused on Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™, today announced the appointment of Howard Brooks, retired Ernst & Young (EY) Health Sciences Partner, to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Mr. Brooks brings more than three decades of experience advising healthcare, life sciences, and biotechnology organizations on strategy, governance, capital formation, and enterprise transformation. During his tenure at EY, he served as Americas Health Sciences Leader and was one of the firm's senior client service partners shaping strategy across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare systems, and emerging growth companies.

In his advisory role, Mr. Brooks will work with Immorta Bio's leadership team as the Company advances its first-in-class, dual-platform approach to addressing aging biology. Immorta Bio's therapeutic platforms include SenoVax™, a senolytic immunotherapy designed to selectively eliminate senescent cells1, and StemCellRevivify™, a regenerative cellular rejuvenation platform focused on restoring youthful biological function.

"Howard is one of the most experienced healthcare strategists I have worked with," said Boris Reznik, PhD, Chairman & CEO of Immorta Bio. "As we move closer to the clinic, his perspective will be invaluable as we translate our foundational scientific breakthroughs into a durable, clinically focused company. We are developing a unified therapeutic approach that addresses aging biology itself and opens numerous therapeutic applications. Howard's experience scaling sophisticated healthcare strategies makes him an ideal advisor."

Mr. Brooks has advised boards and executive teams across the global health sciences ecosystem and has served on multiple healthcare and nonprofit boards. He is a qualified board financial specialist with deep experience in governance, risk oversight, and organizational leadership.

"What drew me to Immorta Bio is the strength of its founders, the clarity of its scientific vision, and my personal passion for helping people live healthier, longer lives," said Howard Brooks. "By addressing aging biology directly, Immorta Bio is tackling disease at its root cause rather than managing symptoms downstream. The combination of breakthrough science, strong leadership, and a disciplined path to the clinic makes this an extraordinary opportunity, and I'm honored to support the mission."

Immorta Bio is focused on advancing one integrated, biology-driven solution to clinical translation, with potential future applications across oncology, organ failure, immune dysfunction, neurological disorders, and other age-associated conditions.

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc. is a scientific longevity company focused on Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™. The company is pioneering a dual-platform approach that combines senescent cell clearance and regenerative cellular rejuvenation to restore youthful biology and address the root causes of age-related disease. Immorta Bio is advancing multiple programs toward clinical development, supported by a growing intellectual property portfolio.

