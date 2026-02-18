Renowned Filmmaker and Creative Director Dr. Bob Gordon Joins Immorta Bio Strategic Advisory Board

Company Adds Creative Leadership to Support Advancing Longevity Therapeutics Programs

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a pioneering longevity biotechnology company dedicated to Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™, today announced that acclaimed filmmaker and creative director Dr. Bob Gordon, JD, has joined the Company's Strategic Advisory Board.

Dr. Bob Gordon, JD, Immorta Bio Strategic Advisory Board

Dr. Gordon brings decades of global creative leadership across film, advertising, and strategic brand development. Over his career, he has produced more than 1,200 commercials across 40+ countries and worked with leading Fortune 500 companies including Nike, Coca-Cola, BMW, Kodak, Sony, and Sanofi.

He was selected to film the first global campaign for Siemens, created the first worldwide Heineken campaign ("Taste the World, Taste Heineken"), and received industry recognition for Best Pharmaceutical Campaign for Sanofi's Plavix. His award-winning Visa "Kangaroo Dreams" commercial is preserved in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

Before his filmmaking career, Dr. Gordon earned a Juris Doctor and briefly practiced law, bringing a uniquely multidisciplinary perspective to highly regulated industries.

"Bob Gordon's exceptional ability to translate complex concepts into compelling visual narratives will be invaluable as we communicate the transformative potential of targeting aging biology," said Boris N. Reznik, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio.

"I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Bob and have seen firsthand his unparalleled combination of creative vision and execution," said Thomas Ichim, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio.

Dr. Gordon commented, "Immorta Bio is pursuing one of the most important scientific frontiers of our time – immortality. I am excited to support the Company in bringing this vision to global audiences."

By simultaneously targeting key drivers of aging through its first-in-class SenoVax™ senolytic immunotherapy and its proprietary StemCellRevivify™ regenerative platform, Immorta Bio is advancing a coordinated approach to address diseases of aging at their biological root.

Recent preclinical results across oncology, organ regeneration, and validated aging models support the Company's strategy to translate its "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™" vision into clinical reality.

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio is a scientific longevity company developing first-in-class therapies designed to target the fundamental biology of aging through its proprietary SenoVax™ and StemCellRevivify™ platforms.

Media Contact

Boris N. Reznik, PhD

Chairman & CEO

Immorta Bio Inc.

+1 (305) 632-2939

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.immortabio.com/

X: @immortabio

