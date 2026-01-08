Immorta Bio Doubles Mouse Lifespan Using Combination Senolytic and Regenerative Therapy in Validated Aging Models

Scientific Longevity Company to Present New Breakthrough Data at J.P. Morgan–Affiliated Biotech Showcase 2026

MIAMI and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company dedicated to Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™, today announced new data demonstrating that its combination therapy of SenoVax™, a first-in-class senolytic immunotherapy, and personalized mesenchymal stem cells (pMSCs) from its breakthrough StemCellRevivify™ platform, doubled lifespan and significantly extended healthspan in validated murine aging models.

Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Immorta Bio

The findings will be presented by Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Immorta Bio, on January 12 at 2 p.m. PT at Biotech Showcase 2026 in San Francisco, held during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week.

In two validated aging models—carbon tetrachloride (CCl₄)–induced liver injury and doxorubicin-induced systemic senescence—the combination therapy significantly outperformed either monotherapy, demonstrating:

Marked reduction in senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) markers, including IL-11, YKL-40, IL-6, and IL-23R

Strong upregulation of regenerative and rejuvenation biomarkers, including Klotho, FGF-2, neo-VEGF, and GDF-11

Significant improvement in liver function, with reduced AST and ALT

Meaningful improvements in physical performance, most notably enhanced climbing ability, reflecting preserved strength and vitality

Doubling of lifespan in the doxorubicin model, with synergistic survival benefits far exceeding either treatment alone

"These data support a new paradigm in longevity medicine," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio. "Senescent cells and their inflammatory secretions actively inhibit tissue regeneration. By first removing this barrier with our first-in-class senolytic immunotherapy SenoVax™, we enable breakthrough personalized regenerative stem cells to restore function in ways not achievable with either approach alone."

Immorta Bio's dual-platform strategy targets two fundamental hallmarks of aging: accumulation of senescent cells, addressed by SenoVax™, and loss of regenerative capacity, restored through StemCellRevivify™. Both platforms are advancing toward clinical development. SenoVax™ is currently under FDA review (IND #30745) for oncology indications, where senescent cells are known to protect tumors from immune-mediated clearance.

Immorta Bio invites investors, strategic partners, and media to meet with the company at Biotech Showcase 2026.

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc. is a Scientific Longevity Company developing a dual-mechanism approach to restore youthful biology and extend healthspan. Through SenoVax™, a first-in-class senolytic immunotherapy, and StemCellRevivify™, a breakthrough personalized regenerative stem cell platform, Immorta Bio is advancing therapies targeting the root causes of aging, cancer, and degenerative disease.

Out with the OLD + In with the NEW™

