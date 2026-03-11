Immorta Bio Demonstrates Dramatic Lifespan Extension in Aging Mouse Models; Research Accepted for Presentation at AAI's IMMUNOLOGY2026

MIAMI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity biotechnology company dedicated to Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™, today announced breakthrough preclinical results demonstrating dramatic lifespan extension in validated murine aging models using a novel dual-platform therapeutic strategy.

Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio

The company's approach combines its, first-in-class senolytic immunotherapy1, SenoVax™ with personalized mesenchymal stem cells (pMSCs) generated through its StemCellRevivify™ cellular rejuvenation platform2. The research has been accepted for presentation at IMMUNOLOGY2026, the annual meeting of the prestigious American Association of Immunologists, one of the world's leading scientific gatherings in immunology.

The company's work was also discussed in an independently produced episode of the longevity podcast Life Sciences News, created without participation or sponsorship from Immorta Bio. The video discussion can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oetFLK5z7uc&t=537s

Immorta Bio previously published on the potential of using the dual approach in treating patients with disorders of consciousness such as coma3. Immorta Bio has conducted separate preclinical studies evaluating this combination approach in both aging models and disease models.

In validated murine aging models, the combination therapy produced approximately 73% increase in mean survival and ~84% extension of median lifespan compared with untreated controls. Treated animals also demonstrated significant improvements in healthspan, including enhanced physical performance and reduced frailty.

In separate disease-model studies, including carbon tetrachloride (CCl₄)-induced liver injury, the therapy demonstrated significant regenerative effects and improvement in organ function, supporting the broader therapeutic potential of the platform across multiple age-related conditions.

These findings support Immorta Bio's strategy of addressing two fundamental drivers of aging biology: the accumulation of senescent cells and the progressive loss of regenerative capacity.

SenoVax™ is designed to train the immune system to selectively eliminate senescent "zombie" cells that accumulate with age and contribute to chronic inflammation, tissue dysfunction, and numerous age-related diseases. The StemCellRevivify™ platform complements this approach by restoring regenerative capacity through personalized mesenchymal stem cells.

"Our dual-mechanism strategy represents a fundamentally new approach to longevity therapeutics," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio. "By combining immune-mediated clearance of senescent cells with regenerative cell therapy, we aim to address both the damage caused by aging and the decline in the body's ability to repair itself."

The AAI Annual Meeting, taking place April 15–19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts, is the premier international conference for immunology research. Immorta Bio's acceptance for presentation highlights the immunological innovation underlying SenoVax™ and builds on the company's prior presentation of preclinical oncology data at the 2025 meeting4.

"The groundbreaking results demonstrating a significant extension of lifespan, achieved through the synergistic combination of our StemCellRevivify™ regenerative stem cell platform and SenoVax™ senolytic immunotherapy, along with the widespread recognition and publicity surrounding our peer-reviewed publications, powerfully validate the core vision behind Immorta Bio's motto: 'Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™.'" said Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. "Buoyed by these compelling findings, we are rapidly advancing toward IND-enabling studies to support human clinical trials, with an initial focus on devastating age-related conditions such as liver disease and cancer."

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio is a biotechnology company developing therapies targeting the fundamental biology of aging. The company's two complementary platforms include SenoVax™, a first-in-class senolytic immunotherapy designed to eliminate pathogenic senescent cells, and StemCellRevivify™, a personalized stem-cell-based rejuvenation platform. By combining senescent cell clearance with regenerative medicine, Immorta Bio aims to address major diseases of aging—including cancer and organ failure—while advancing the goal of extending healthy human lifespan.

For more information, visit www.immortabio.com

Media Contact

Boris N. Reznik, PhD Chairman & CEO Immorta Bio Inc.

+1 (305) 632-2939

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.immortabio.com/

X: @immortabio

1 https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12967-025-07393-3

2 https://medcraveonline.com/JSRT/JSRT-10-00187.pdf

3 https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12967-025-07099-6

4 https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immorta-bio-to-present-senovax-cancer-senolytic-immunotherapy-preclinical-data-at-american-association-of-immunologists-meeting-302445946.html

SOURCE Immorta Bio Inc.