Immorta Bio Reports Reduction of Tumors in Validated Models of Lung, Brain, Pancreatic, and Breast Cancers Using Anti-Aging Vaccine "SenoVax™"

Scientific Longevity Company Collaborates with Major Academic Institutions to Remove Tumor Defense Mechanisms and Help Defeat Cancer in a Non-Toxic Manner

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio today announced the publication of a landmark preclinical study in the Journal of Translational Medicine demonstrating that its novel immunotherapy, SenoVax™, dramatically reduces multiple types of solid tumors in murine models. Earlier this year, Immorta Bio filed IND #30745 with the FDA for a first-in-human trial in advanced lung cancer.

Dr. Gilberto Lopes, Chief of Medical Oncology at the University of Miami

The paper, titled "Reduction of Solid Tumors by Senescent Cell Immunization," was authored in collaboration with leading researchers from the University of Miami, Cedars-Sinai, UC San Diego, the Institute for Human Optimization, George Washington University, and Translational and Advanced Biosciences.

Full text: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12967-025-07393-3 In well-characterized mouse models of aggressive cancers, SenoVax™, a personalized autologous immunotherapy that trains the immune system to attack senescent cells, achieved significant tumor shrinkage across lung, glioblastoma (brain), pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Senescent cells, which accumulate with age and chronic stress, are increasingly implicated in creating an immunosuppressive, pro-tumor microenvironment. By targeting antigens uniquely expressed on these cells, SenoVax™ appears to reprogram the tumor microenvironment, turning immunologically "cold" tumors "hot" by boosting CD8⁺ T-cell infiltration and reducing immune-suppressive cell populations. Key findings:

Statistically significant tumor growth inhibition and prolonged survival in both orthotopic and syngeneic models





Robust CD8⁺ T-cell infiltration and depletion of immunosuppressive cells in treated tumors





Strong activity as monotherapy and in combination with other treatments

"These data provide compelling proof-of-concept that immunizing against senescent cells represents an entirely new therapeutic modality in oncology," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio and lead author of the study. "We have already filed IND #30745 with the FDA for a first-in-human trial in advanced lung cancer and are completing the GMP manufacturing required to begin the study."

Dr. Gilberto Lopes, Chief of Thoracic Medical Oncology at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (University of Miami) and study co-author, commented: "Many deadly solid tumors remain resistant to current immunotherapies because they are immunologically 'cold.' Converting the tumor microenvironment into a more inflamed, T-cell-friendly state by eliminating senescent cells could dramatically broaden the reach of checkpoint inhibitors and other immune therapies."

Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio and senior author, added: "This publication lays a strong translational foundation for bringing senescent-cell-targeted therapies into the clinic, not only for cancer, but potentially for the many age-related diseases driven by pathologic cellular senescence."

The publication describes preclinical experiments in validated murine models demonstrating that immunization with SenoVax™—a personalized, autologous immunotherapy designed to elicit immune responses against senescent cells—was associated with reduced tumor burden in lung, brain, pancreatic, and breast cancer settings. Senescent cells are increasingly recognized as contributors to tumor progression, immune evasion, and chronic inflammation. The work builds on prior evidence that removing senescent cells can modify the tumor microenvironment and may enhance antitumor immunity.

