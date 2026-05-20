IMMP Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Immutep Limited (IMMP) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 6, 2026

Alert: Immutep's 83% Single-Day ADR Collapse Quantifies the Market's Violent Repricing of TACTI-004 Risk That Was Allegedly Known Internally

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased ADRs between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Immutep ADRs closed at $2.76 on March 12, 2026. By the next trading session, shares had cratered to $0.48, erasing $2.28 per share and destroying approximately 83% of shareholder value in a single day. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 6, 2026.

How the Market Absorbed the Shock

The severity of the March 13 decline reflects how thoroughly the investing public had relied on management's repeated assurances about TACTI-004's trajectory. Throughout the Class Period, the lawsuit contends, the Company described its pivotal Phase III lung cancer trial as exhibiting "strong operational progress" and highlighted enrollment milestones, investigator enthusiasm, and FDA regulatory clearance. At no point did the Company disclose that internal clinical data allegedly raised serious doubts about whether the trial could meet its primary endpoints.

When the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended discontinuing TACTI-004 for futility, the market was forced to reprice IMMP ADRs in a single session, stripping out what the complaint characterizes as months of artificial inflation.

The Analyst Reassessment That Followed

The magnitude of the selloff was echoed across Wall Street coverage:

Jefferies downgraded IMMP to Hold, calling the outcome "a very surprising outcome, given previous efficacy and safety readouts"

Baird slashed its price target from $7.00 to $1.00 and downgraded to Neutral, stating it does "not see a clear path forward for efti"

Citizens downgraded to Market Perform, noting "very few studies fail at the futility analysis level" and questioning efti's mechanism of action

Maxim Group downgraded to Hold and removed its $12.00 price target entirely, citing "significant lack of clarity on the path forward"

The breadth and uniformity of these downgrades demonstrate that analysts, like ordinary shareholders, had constructed their models on the Company's affirmative representations about TACTI-004's viability, as alleged in the complaint.

Why the Single-Day Decline Matters for Investors

The $2.28 per-share loss is not merely a market statistic. It represents the difference between what shareholders paid for IMMP ADRs while allegedly misleading statements maintained artificial price support and what those ADRs were worth once concealed trial risks became public. For investors who purchased at or near the Class Period high, the loss was nearly total.

See if you can recover losses from the IMMP stock decline or call (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The speed and scale of IMMP's repricing on March 13 underscores how dependent the market was on disclosures that the complaint alleges were materially incomplete." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the IMMP recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by July 6, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IMMP Lawsuit

Q: How much did IMMP stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 83%, a decline of $2.28 per share, after Immutep disclosed the IDMC's recommendation to discontinue the TACTI-004 Phase III trial for futility. Investors who purchased ADRs during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did Immutep allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 24, 2025 through March 12, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through a corrective disclosure on March 13, 2026, causing a single-day stock decline of approximately 83%.

Q: What is the IMMP lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 6, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my IMMP shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of any recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do IMMP investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP