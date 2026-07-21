International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

IBM shareholders who lost money after the July 14 guidance cut may have legal rights. The investigation focuses on IBM's 2026 growth guidance and the later reduction tied in part IBM's disclosed inability to "execute perfectly."

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares were falling approximately 24.5% on July 14, 2026, after the Company released preliminary second-quarter results and trimmed near-term revenue and earnings guidance tied in part to lower AI-related spending from its customer base. If IBM's drop caused losses in your portfolio, you are encouraged to act now. Submit your IBM loss information

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations involving IBM's prior 2026 outlook. During the previous earnings call on April 22, 2026, IBM's management repeatedly claimed to be "confident this will be our strongest Z cycle," "remain[ed] confident in [their] ability to sustain revenue growth of 5% plus," and were overall "confident in [their] outlook."

Just a few months later on July 14, 2026, management backpedaled on those repeated assurances. Instead, CEO Arvind Krishna now claimed the market conditions "require[d] our teams to execute perfectly" in order to achieve guided metrics. Investors who held IBM shares through the announcement saw an immediate market reaction of more than 24%.

If you suffered a loss on IBM shares, send your information for review or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the IBM Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether International Business Machines Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 growth outlook, including guidance for constant-currency revenue growth of 5% plus and software growth of 10%. When IBM reduced its near-term outlook on July 14, 2026, shares fell nearly 25%.

Q: When did International Business Machines Corporation allegedly mislead investors?A: The investigation concerns statements made before the July 14, 2026 announcement that coincided with IBM's sharp stock decline.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the IBM investigation?A: Investors who purchased IBM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do IBM investors need to do right now?A: Investors should gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any sale information. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my IBM shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought IBM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP