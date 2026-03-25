IMMP Investor Alert: Immutep Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Concealed Trial Futility: Levi & Korsinsky

Immutep Stock Collapsed Up to 90% After Independent Committee Recommended Halting Lead Phase III Trial -- Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutep Ltd. (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares lost approximately 80% to 90% of their value after the company disclosed that an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended halting the Phase III TACTI-004 trial of eftilagimod alfa in first-line non-small-cell lung cancer because an interim futility analysis showed the drug was unlikely to meet its efficacy endpoints. If you suffered a loss on your Immutep investment, click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

TACTI-004 (KEYNOTE-F91) was Immutep's lead clinical-stage oncology program. In a 6-K filing dated January 30, 2026, the company described "strong operational progress" for the trial and stated that the futility analysis was "on track for the first quarter of CY2026." On March 13, 2026, the IDMC publicly recommended stopping the study. The stock fell approximately 80% to 90% in a single session.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Immutep may have failed to adequately disclose material information regarding the status and interim results of the TACTI-004 futility analysis prior to the March 13 announcement. Shareholders who lost money on IMMP are encouraged to submit their information here before the investigation concludes. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP