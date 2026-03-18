IMMP Investor Alert: Immutep Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Misrepresented Trial Progress: Levi & Korsinsky

Immutep Reported TACTI-004 Futility Analysis Was "On Track" in January 2026 -- Weeks Later the Trial Was Halted After Failing to Meet Efficacy Endpoints

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Immutep Ltd. (NASDAQ: IMMP) who lost money are urged to act now. On January 30, 2026, Immutep filed a 6-K stating that completion of the futility analysis for its Phase III TACTI-004 trial was "on track for the first quarter of CY2026." On March 13, 2026, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended halting the trial entirely after the interim futility analysis showed the drug was unlikely to meet its efficacy endpoints -- and the stock collapsed approximately 80-90%. Those who suffered a loss on IMMP are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The timeline raises a stark contrast between what investors were told and what followed. In its January 30, 2026 6-K filing, Immutep described "strong operational progress" for the TACTI-004 (KEYNOTE-F91) Phase III trial of eftilagimod alfa in first-line non-small-cell lung cancer. The Company characterized the futility analysis as proceeding on schedule. Just six weeks later, the IDMC disclosed that the analysis had determined the trial was unlikely to meet its primary efficacy endpoints and recommended halting enrollment.

Immutep made no public disclosure between the January 30 filing and the March 13 announcement indicating any change in the trial's outlook. TACTI-004 was the Company's lead oncology asset. The stock lost approximately 80-90% of its value in a single session following the IDMC recommendation.

Shareholders who purchased IMMP and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

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Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky