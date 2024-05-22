Immuta joins the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud

May 22, 2024, 09:00 ET
Partnership between Immuta and Snowflake continues to gain momentum fueled by data security and access demands
BOSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta, a data security leader, today announced it has become a Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud partner, helping joint customers unlock secure, scalable financial data analytics and operations that drive business growth and deliver better customer experiences. This announcement showcases Immuta's capabilities to address the security challenges that financial services organizations face, builds upon a longstanding partnership between the two companies and further positions Immuta as one of Snowflake's partners for data security and access control. Last June, Snowflake named Immuta its 2023 Data Security Partner of the Year at its annual Snowflake Summit.
The Financial Services Data Cloud offers a secure and scalable data environment where customers can seamlessly ingest, store, and analyze vast amounts of financial data for rapid innovation. With over half of financial services firms in the Fortune 500 using Snowflake and through this integration, Immuta will help joint customers securely unlock more value from their financial services data. Users can leverage the integration to address a variety of data security challenges, such as fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, and managing claims more effectively.
As financial services organizations strive to innovate and meet customer expectations while also staying compliant, they must de-risk their data. "The financial services industry operates in a highly regulated environment, which adds to its complexity. While organizations are eager to leverage the potential of data, they understand that achieving speed and efficiency should not compromise security and compliance," said Matt Carroll, CEO at Immuta. "Immuta's native integration with Snowflake is built to scale access controls within Snowflake's Financial Services Data Cloud so that our customers can reduce risk and deliver new value sooner."
"Our clients are accessing data from various applications every day, and they rely on us to deliver top quality insights, recommendations, and experiences," said Sarita Bakst, Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase. "Our industry and services are highly data-driven, so leveraging Snowflake's data platform capabilities with Immuta's robust data security has allowed us to evolve with the speed of the market, deliver best-in-class customer experiences, and ensure that our clients' privacy is always protected."
"The Snowflake and Immuta partnership continues to redefine what's possible with data including the importance of end-to-end data security and access controls in a regulated environment," said Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Industry Financial Services at Snowflake. "Together, we're helping customers implement a modern data strategy in the cloud, and monetize and build new revenue streams across the global data economy through secure and governed data collaboration with the Snowflake Data Cloud."
In the past 12 months, Immuta announced several new capabilities for its Snowflake integration as well as new competency badges. These include:
- Platform enhancements to deliver simplified data security and monitoring in Snowflake - New features including strengthened data mesh support, enhanced security for AI workloads in Snowpark, and advanced Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) that enable joint customers to access their data securely at scale and continuously monitor usage to ensure security and compliance.
- Awarded Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge – Through their partnership, Immuta and Snowflake offer joint customers robust capabilities for safeguarding and governing their data, including sensitive data discovery, security, access control, monitoring, auditing, and privacy management.
- Awarded Snowflake Healthcare and Life Sciences Competency Badge - This recognition signifies Immuta's integration with the Snowflake Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud. Data-driven Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations using Snowflake can leverage Immuta to enable fast, safe, and trusted access to critical health data for research, innovation, and more efficient operations.
- Named a launch partner of the Snowflake Government & Education Data Cloud - Immuta integrates with Snowflake's Government & Education Data Cloud to provide data discovery, access controls, masking, auditing, and risk detection. This integration enables government agencies and educational institutions to enhance outcomes for citizens and students while enabling compliance.
- Sponsored the Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour 2023 - Immuta sponsored 9 stops on Snowflake's Data Cloud World Tour across North America, EMEA, and APJ.
About Immuta
Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here.
