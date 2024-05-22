Immuta joins the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud

Partnership between Immuta and Snowflake continues to gain momentum fueled by data security and access demands

BOSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta , a data security leader, today announced it has become a Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud partner, helping joint customers unlock secure, scalable financial data analytics and operations that drive business growth and deliver better customer experiences. This announcement showcases Immuta's capabilities to address the security challenges that financial services organizations face, builds upon a longstanding partnership between the two companies and further positions Immuta as one of Snowflake's partners for data security and access control. Last June, Snowflake named Immuta its 2023 Data Security Partner of the Year at its annual Snowflake Summit .

The Financial Services Data Cloud offers a secure and scalable data environment where customers can seamlessly ingest, store, and analyze vast amounts of financial data for rapid innovation. With over half of financial services firms in the Fortune 500 using Snowflake and through this integration, Immuta will help joint customers securely unlock more value from their financial services data. Users can leverage the integration to address a variety of data security challenges, such as fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, and managing claims more effectively.

As financial services organizations strive to innovate and meet customer expectations while also staying compliant, they must de-risk their data. "The financial services industry operates in a highly regulated environment, which adds to its complexity. While organizations are eager to leverage the potential of data, they understand that achieving speed and efficiency should not compromise security and compliance," said Matt Carroll, CEO at Immuta. "Immuta's native integration with Snowflake is built to scale access controls within Snowflake's Financial Services Data Cloud so that our customers can reduce risk and deliver new value sooner."

"Our clients are accessing data from various applications every day, and they rely on us to deliver top quality insights, recommendations, and experiences," said Sarita Bakst, Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase. "Our industry and services are highly data-driven, so leveraging Snowflake's data platform capabilities with Immuta's robust data security has allowed us to evolve with the speed of the market, deliver best-in-class customer experiences, and ensure that our clients' privacy is always protected."

"The Snowflake and Immuta partnership continues to redefine what's possible with data including the importance of end-to-end data security and access controls in a regulated environment," said Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Industry Financial Services at Snowflake. "Together, we're helping customers implement a modern data strategy in the cloud, and monetize and build new revenue streams across the global data economy through secure and governed data collaboration with the Snowflake Data Cloud."

In the past 12 months, Immuta announced several new capabilities for its Snowflake integration as well as new competency badges. These include:

Learn more about Immuta's integration with the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud here .

About Immuta

Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here.

SOURCE Immuta