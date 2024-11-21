Immutable and Altura Partner to Revolutionize Game Development and Player Experience

Altura contributes up to $5 Million USD to Immutable zkEVM Main Quest Program, expanding rewards in the gaming ecosystem

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , the leading web3 gaming platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Altura , the all-in-one platform for building the next generation of games. In collaboration, Immutable and Altura have introduced a groundbreaking marketplace and custom marketplace solution that leverages both companies' technologies to shape the future of player-driven economies. This includes the integration of Immutable Passport and Checkout infrastructure for all gaming projects using these innovative marketplace tools on Immutable, powered by Altura.

The partnership enables games built on Altura to join the Immutable zkEVM Main Quest program, which rewards player engagement and activity. To further enhance this initiative, Altura will contribute up to $5 million to the existing Main Quest rewards pool, creating even more opportunities for developers and gamers to thrive in the evolving gaming ecosystem.

With the integration of Immutable Passport and Immutable Checkout into Altura's marketplace and custom marketplace solution, developers will gain access to a powerful minting dashboard, enabling seamless bulk minting directed to users or the setup of primary sales. Additionally, developers will benefit from a comprehensive suite of tools to build on-chain games, including seamless asset tracking, direct integration with Immutable zkEVM, and ecosystem-wide support. Altura's custom marketplace solution will not only enhance player-driven economies but also enrich user experiences with features like stackable purchasing, stackable listings, and the ease of topping up balances at checkout with a credit card.

"We are always looking for ways to expand the reach of the Immutable ecosystem and bring our streamlined network features like Passport and Checkout to as many games as possible," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President of Immutable. "By partnering with Altura, we stand to onboard the next generation of games currently in development, while also giving studios access to our Main Quest Rewards program, opening the door for a brand new audience of players to start playing on Immutable. We are incredibly excited about this strategic partnership with Altura, helping to bring a host of new titles to the largest web3 gaming ecosystem in the world."

The partnership between Immutable and Altura represents a significant milestone in the blockchain gaming industry. By combining Altura's innovative marketplace and launchpad solutions with the secure and scalable infrastructure of Immutable zkEVM, developers gain immediate access to Immutable Passport and Checkout features, revolutionizing the gaming experience for players and game studios alike.

"At Altura, we are thrilled to partner with Immutable to transform the gaming industry. By combining Immutable's zkEVM blockchain and Passport technology with Altura's developer tools and marketplace solutions, we empower studios to seamlessly build and scale innovative web3 games. This collaboration paves the way for a flourishing web3 gaming ecosystem. We are excited about this strategic partnership and look forward to redefining the future of gaming together." - Majd Hailat, CEO and Co-Founder of Altura.

Immutable Passport has successfully onboarded over 3 million users, significantly enhancing asset management within its ecosystem, while the newly announced rewards program, 'The Main Quest,' will offer daily activities and quests for games built on Altura, expanding the rewards potential for players across various titles.

Altura has helped to bring multiple notable web3 gaming projects online and continues to set the standard for infrastructure support in the industry. The team has helped scale and optimize project games like Qubit, Champz, Emberlore, Rebel Bots, and Oxya Origins, bringing with it ample experience to help drive improvements for games on Immutable.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimized for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalized web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

About Altura

Altura is a leading Web3 infrastructure platform revolutionizing the gaming industry and powering the next generation of games through the all-in-one platform, making it effortless for game developers to build, manage, and scale blockchain-powered games through no-code solutions.

Altura is transforming the gaming industry with its powerful Web3 infrastructure, offering game developers an innovative platform to seamlessly integrate blockchain technologies into their game. Altura simplifies blockchain integration, enhances game functionality, and unlocks new monetization opportunities, giving developers the tools to deliver real ownership and value to players through digital assets.

With over 17 chains available, Altura allows developers to build scalable and flexible games. The platform's Smart NFTs enable in-game assets to dynamically update in real-time without gas fees, while their Unreal and Unity SDK, JS SDK, and REST API makes integrating Web3 features fast and simple, reducing technical complexity. Altura Guard II ensures secure, wallet-agnostic transactions, safeguarding both developers and players and developers can create customizable marketplaces, mint and manage digital assets, and implement seamless user authentication with wallet integration and social login options. Altura also supports cross-platform compatibility, ensuring Web3 features work across PC, mobile, and console environments, enhancing player engagement with dynamic assets and innovative gameplay mechanics.

Discover how Altura is revolutionizing gaming and empowering developers to build the next generation of games. Website, Discord, Twitter.

