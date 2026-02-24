Immutable and AlwaysGeeky Games Announces Voxie Tactics gets Titan-Sized Boost! Expands Risk-to-Earn Game Mode & Rewards with Latest Arena Release

SYDNEY, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Titan Arena release for Voxie Tactics has officially expanded the battlefield, introducing a high-stakes Risk-to-Earn game mode. You can now boost rewards and climb the leaderboards faster by entering multiple game pools simultaneously. Enter pools with bids between 1-10,000 $VOXEL and win up to 18,000 $VOXEL per match!

To help you dominate, this update unlocks all 21 unique Voxie Titans now for a limited time. Each character comes with its own class-specific abilities, deep lore, and strategic synergies, offering endless tactical combinations. Whether mastering a single Titan or juggling multiple entries, this expansion is designed to maximize winning potential and bring a "Titan-sized" evolution to the entire Voxie Tactics ecosystem.

Unlocked Titan Rosters

Master Your Class: Each Titan represents a specific Class, from the stealthy to the arcane, and comes with equalized gear to ensure victory depends solely on your skill.

Deep Lore & Synergy: Every character holds their own backstory, relationships, and special abilities, allowing you to build the ultimate tactical trio.

Multiple Game Pools

Bid with entry fees ranging from 1-10,000 $VOXEL (100 to 1M Voxite) to automatically match across 10 layered pools, the system will assign you to the ideal pool based on your ELO.

AlwaysGeeky Games & Immutable: New Quests Boost Rewards

Voxie Tactics is officially scaling its reward economy with the launch of high-velocity Titan Arena Quests on the Immutable platform. Players can now stack even more Gems and Points through daily and weekly Titan rewards live on Immutable .

On-Chain Momentum: Increased quest volume drives $VOXEL ecosystem utility and player retention via the Immutable pipeline.

Snackable Gameplay: Quest structures are optimized for both hardcore PC sessions and rapid-fire mobile "on-the-go" matches.

Voxie Tactics Eyes 70% Growth & Positive $VOXEL Flow

"Hitting a 70% growth trajectory while moving toward a positive $VOXEL flow is the ultimate validation for our economic model," says the Voxie Tactics Head of Economy Hippolyte Babinet. "By optimizing transaction volumes through our new revenue lines, we are proving that a Web3 game can achieve a self-sustaining loop that rewards players while maintaining a healthy, growth-oriented tokenomic floor across PC and mobile."

Aggressive Scaling: Currently supporting 1,200 active users, Voxie Tactics projects a 70% MoM surge to 2,000+ players.

Cross-Platform Dominance: Strategic distribution via Immutable bridges the gap between PC power users and mobile-first gamers.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

Immutable Play, a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement;

Immutable Audience, a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences.

Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of leading technologists, creators and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, and more.

About AlwaysGeeky Games

AlwaysGeeky Games is a Montréal-based indie studio focused on designing games that combine strategic depth, memorable art, and genuine player ownership. With a team boasting experience from AAA development studios, AlwaysGeeky brings innovation to Web3 through its flagship projects, including the Voxies NFT ecosystem, the $VOXEL token, and its signature tactical title, Voxie Tactics.

About Voxie Tactics

Voxie Tactics is a free-to-play tactical RPG that offers players an immersive and thrilling adventure. Inspired by retro games, Voxie Tactics combines classic style with modern elements, providing a unique experience for fans of the genre. Take part in epic quests, engage in strategic battles against formidable enemies, and earn valuable $VOXEL tokens and in-game items in an environment that brings together legendary gaming with digital ownership.

To learn more about Voxie Tactics and its creators at AlwaysGeeky Games, visit Voxies.io

For latest developments and community updates, follow us on X , and join our Discord

