Might and Magic: Fates Launches Today on iOS and Android

A Free-to-Play Strategy Card Game Delivering a Bold New Take on the Legendary Franchise

SYDNEY, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Might and Magic: Fates, an original free-to-play strategy card game set in the legendary Might and Magic universe, is now available worldwide on iOS and Android devices. Early Access on PC via Steam will be available soon.

An all-new Heroes of Might and Magic experience, Might and Magic: Fates invites players to collect and trade cards, build powerful decks, earn rewards, and outthink opponents in tactical, skill-driven battles where victory, or defeat, hinges entirely on strategy.

Built on the franchise's rich lore and legacy, Might and Magic: Fates challenges players to craft decks tailored to their playstyle and deploy smart tactics to outmaneuver rivals on a dynamic battlefield.

Might and Magic: Fates introduces several gameplay features new to the franchise, including:

In-Match Hero Progression – Heroes level up during each match, unlocking powerful abilities that can dramatically shift strategy as the battle unfolds.

– Heroes level up during each match, unlocking powerful abilities that can dramatically shift strategy as the battle unfolds. Gold-Based Economy – With no traditional mana curve, gold is generated through card draws and hand management, making resource control a core strategic pillar.

– With no traditional mana curve, gold is generated through card draws and hand management, making resource control a core strategic pillar. Tactical Lane Combat – A single-lane battlefield where heroes, units, and buildings are deployed, and every placement carries lasting strategic consequences.

– A single-lane battlefield where heroes, units, and buildings are deployed, and every placement carries lasting strategic consequences. Unique Card Types and Effects – Beyond creatures and spells, Fates features heroes, buildings, and artifacts, each with distinct mechanics such as flying, flanking, and passive auras.

– Beyond creatures and spells, features heroes, buildings, and artifacts, each with distinct mechanics such as flying, flanking, and passive auras. Open Deckbuilding – Heroes enhance strategy without locking players into a faction, allowing free mixing of spells, creatures, and structures to define a unique playstyle.

"As one of the most iconic franchises in strategy gaming, Might and Magic has a rich legacy, and we're excited to expand it with a fresh take on the card game genre," said Sylvain Loe-Mie, Executive Producer at Ubisoft Paris Mobile Games. "The team has poured immense passion into crafting an experience that honors the franchise's roots and lore while delivering something new for both longtime fans and trading card game players alike."

"Today marks a meaningful moment for strategy gaming fans around the world," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President of Immutable. "We're thrilled to see Might and Magic: Fates launch on mobile. Its innovative mechanics and strategic depth showcase the power of blending beloved IP with modern game design, and we can't wait to see how players engage with it."

Might and Magic: Fates is available now as a free download on iOS and Android.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

Immutable Play, a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement;

Immutable Audience, a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences.

Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of leading technologists, creators and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, and more.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy's The Division®. With a Ubisoft+ subscription, players can access new releases, premium editions and extra content on Day One on PC, console and cloud. For the 2024-25 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.85 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

SOURCE Immutable