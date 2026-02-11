Immutable Announces Launch of Mintory Web3 Game Economy Community and Onboarding of "Ragnarok Sharing Hero NFT"

SYDNEY, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, a leading gaming technology company, announced the official launch of Mintory, a next-generation Web3 game economy community, and the onboarding of its first title, Ragnarok Sharing Hero NFT. The launch marks a strategic expansion of the Immutable ecosystem, bringing community-driven engagement, NFT gallery features, token rewards, and competitive gameplay innovation to players worldwide. Mintory will introduce token airdrops, NFT drops, leaderboard quests and launch events via Immutable Play as part of its global rollout.

Mintory, a next-generation Web3 game economy community, has officially launched alongside its new social channels. Under the slogan "Beyond building an ecosystem—toward expanding its horizons," Mintory reveals its first onboarding lineup: [Ragnarok Sharing Hero NFT], signaling a global push into the Web3 gaming market.

[Ragnarok Sharing Hero NFT]: Real-Time Faction Warfare and Mint Rewards

In Ragnarok's new Sharing Hero NFT ecosystem, adventurers battle across real-time faction conflict to claim the rare reward "MINT", owned by the in-game 'AI'. Players compete through Midland PvP and MVP ranking battles, shaping the server's state as they fight for dominance.

The battlefield dynamically shifts between Cosmos and Chaos, depending on territory control. Each state offers different reward structures. To prevent long-term dominance by a single faction (Cosmos or Chaos), restrictions such as character creation limits are automatically applied, adding depth and fairness to large-scale competition.

Alongside this innovative PvP system, players can expect

Distinctive Ragnarok IP visual style

Nostalgic and immersive BGM

Simple yet impactful controls.

All of these strengths combine with large-scale competitive content to deliver a fresh and engaging player experience.

"Innovation on Top of Fundamentals" A Strengthened Blockchain Ecosystem : [Ragnarok Sharing Hero NFT] builds a robust Web3 ecosystem with: Item minting, NFT trading, MVP hunting, Guild battles—core components essential to a sustainable Play-to-Earn (P2E) experience. In addition, the title introduces the groundbreaking Character Sharing System, allowing knights to strategically utilize each other's characters beyond traditional party play. Players who share their characters can claim Mint owned by the AI, while those borrowing characters can form knight squads to participate in Demon Lord raids, Kingdom missions, Knight buffs and content progression. This system enhances both strategy and cooperation, enriching the overall gameplay loop.





: [Ragnarok Sharing Hero NFT] builds a robust Web3 ecosystem with: Item minting, NFT trading, MVP hunting, Guild battles—core components essential to a sustainable Play-to-Earn (P2E) experience. In addition, the title introduces the groundbreaking Character Sharing System, allowing knights to strategically utilize each other's characters beyond traditional party play. Players who share their characters can claim Mint owned by the AI, while those borrowing characters can form knight squads to participate in Demon Lord raids, Kingdom missions, Knight buffs and content progression. This system enhances both strategy and cooperation, enriching the overall gameplay loop. Community Expansion, NFT Gallery & Figure Rewards : Mintory's NFT Gallery System further strengthens user engagement. Players can display their NFTs, interact through "Likes" and "Ranking," and extend the game's worldview beyond gameplay itself. To commemorate the onboarding, Mintory introduces a limited-time NFT Figure event, blending the charm of the Ragnarok IP with collectible, real-world items.

A developer representative shared: "With real-time shifts between Cosmos and Chaos, and the new Character Sharing and NFT systems, players will experience strategic depth and meaningful rewards unlike anything before."

An Immutable spokesperson added: "We are excited to onboard such a polished and ambitious title into the Immutable ecosystem."

Mintory's First Partner: Funigloo, a Global Game Studio Founded in 2008, Funigloo is a globally recognized developer and publisher with over 17 years of experience. The studio has successfully serviced widely-loved titles such as Dragonica Mobile, Seal Mobile, and LaTale W, demonstrating strong development expertise. In 2023, Funigloo collaborated with Gravity to successfully launch Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT, gaining real operational experience and expertise in blockchain gaming. Building on this foundation, Funigloo has partnered with Immutable to evolve Web3 gameplay by enabling organic player participation and meaningful reward loops, starting in 2026.

About Immutable:

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

Immutable Chain, a scalable network built for games and digital assets;

Immutable Passport, a secure identity and wallet solution with over 6 million sign-ups;

Immutable Play, a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement;

Immutable Audience, a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences.

Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of leading technologists, creators and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, and more.

[Ragnarok Sharing Hero NFT] is scheduled for release in Q1 2026. More details will be announced through Mintory's official channels:

X : https://x.com/Mintory_LABS | Discord: https://discord.com/invite/j5vwjVK3jC

