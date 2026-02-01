Immutable and Crypto Blockchain Industries Launch emoji™ Marble Dash Public Demo on Epic, with Quests Live on Immutable Play

SYDNEY, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable and Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) announced that the emoji™ Marble Dash playable demo is now live on PC via the Epic Games Store. Players can jump in for their first hands-on experience with the game's competitive, physics-driven marble racing, while Immutable quests on Immutable Play let the community earn exclusive rewards.

Your first chance to play, starting today

The emoji™ Marble Dash demo introduces the game's racing mechanics and competitive multiplayer focus, giving players an opportunity to test their skills ahead of full launch.

A skill-forward racing loop built on physics and momentum

emoji™ Marble Dash is built around fast, momentum-driven races where emoji™ characters speed across themed tracks atop rolling marbles. Each run rewards control, timing, and smart navigation, creating a competitive experience that is easy to pick up and challenging to master.

Players can also experiment with ability cards that:

Boost speed

Increase damage

Enhance resistance

Together, these add a tactical layer to each race and reinforce the game's multiplayer competition.

Quests and early rewards on Immutable Play

With Immutable Play integration, new Immutable quests linked to the demo are now active. Players can complete a set of simple tasks to earn exclusive early rewards, enabling participation beyond the core game experience.

Play emoji™ Marble Dash now

About Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI)

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company listed on Euronext Growth (compartment E2). CBI focuses on the development of blockchain-related activities, including gaming, digital assets, and immersive entertainment experiences.

For more information: www.cbicorp.io and www.emojimarbledash.com

About emoji™ – The Iconic Brand

emoji company GmbH is the owner of the globally registered emoji™ brand, protected across a vast range of goods and services in more than 150 countries. The company manages a portfolio of over 1,000 trademarks and more than 25,000 emoji™ brand icons and designs, available for licensing, merchandising, and promotional use worldwide. The emoji™ brand collaborates with over 1,400 licensing partners globally and is recognized as one of the most influential lifestyle brands worldwide.

Licensing: [email protected]

Website: www.emoji.com

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

Immutable Play, a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement;

Immutable Audience, a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences.

