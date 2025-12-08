Immutable and GAMEDIA's Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos is Now LIVE to Play Cross-Platform

SYDNEY, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, the global leader in gaming, and Dutch studio GAMEDIA today dropped the first public build of Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos, marking the full return of the high-intensity multiplayer PvP brawler. Rebuilt on Immutable's next-generation gaming infrastructure, this new release ushers in a dramatic new era for one of web3's earliest and most beloved multiplayer action titles.

The launch arrives alongside a brand-new gameplay reveal trailer, with top content creators already showcasing the game's updated systems, new strategic possibilities, and fast-paced competitive modes to their communities. The excitement reflects the growing anticipation around Spider Tanks' revitalized direction.

Central to today's launch is the Revival Event, giving both returning pilots and new players an ideal moment to dive into the completely overhauled in-game economy. During the event, players can rapidly expand their armoury of tanks, weapons, and upgrades, experiment with new builds, and experience the fresh progression systems that define this new chapter of Spider Tanks.

Players will also find an array of brand-new tank bodies and weapons, opening up endless possibilities for tactical experimentation. Whether mastering long-range precision, close-quarters chaos, or support-driven team compositions, the updated arsenal is designed to empower players to discover the best competitive strategies that fit their playstyle.

Launching today with full cross-platform support across PC, Mac, iOS, and Android, Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos is now primed for the massive global gaming audience. For the first time, pilots can seamlessly squad up with friends anywhere, on any device, to take on fast-paced 3v3 battles together.

"Immutable was built to help studios like GAMEDIA realize their full creative vision without compromise," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President at Immutable. "Spider Tanks embodies exactly what our platform stands for: high-quality gameplay that puts fun first. We're thrilled to bring this revitalized version of Spider Tanks to players everywhere."

With a legacy as one of the first on-chain multiplayer action tank brawlers, Spider Tanks blends frenetic vehicle combat with deep customization and player-driven progression. Under Immutable, the game returns with enhanced performance, refined gameplay systems, and the global scalability needed for long-term competitive growth.

"Reviving Spider Tanks isn't just about bringing back a fan favorite for a community worth fighting for," said Dittmar Tukker, Founder and CEO of GAMEDIA. "With Immutable, we've not only found a partner who shares this passion for fun, but also a commitment to integrity, innovation, and follow-through that this industry desperately needs."

Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos joins Immutable Play's growing portfolio of major gaming collaborations, including Ubisoft's Might and Magic reboot and Habbo X.

Players can now jump into the battlefield and experience the revitalized Spider Tanks firsthand.

Play Now: https://play.immutable.com/games/spider-tanks-cores-of-chaos/

Join the Community: https://discord.gg/spidertanks

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spider-tanks-cores-of-chaos/id6746262642

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nl.gamedia.spidertanks

Windows & Mac: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/spider-tanks-d3b6ae

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale. Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement.

It includes:

Immutable Play, a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement;

Immutable Audience, a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences.

Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of leading technologists, creators and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, and more.

About GAMEDIA

GAMEDIA is an award-winning game studio from the Netherlands founded in 2007 and has an extensive track record and history creating games with their team of veteran game developers.

We create innovative and high-quality action-multiplayer games with a unique personality and filled with explosive moments.

To learn more, please visit: www.gamedia.nl

