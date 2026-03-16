Immutable and Olderfall Announce Launch of Olderfall on Immutable Play, Bringing Quest Rewards to a Competitive Auto-Battler

News provided by

Immutable

Mar 16, 2026, 11:00 ET

SYDNEY, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable today announced a new collaboration with Olderfall to bring Olderfall to Immutable Play, enabling players to complete quests and unlock rewards tied to their in-game activity.

Olderfall will also be featured in Gaming on Polygon, the dedicated Polygon gaming hub inside Immutable Play.

A competitive arena loop for mobile and browser

Olderfall is a free-to-play auto battler for mobile and browser where players step into the role of a Gladiator Master. Recruit and command warriors known as Fallen, equip them with weapons and gear, and enter fast-paced battles where preparation, timing, and progression decide who climbs.

The core loop is straightforward and addictive: train your Fallen, choose where to fight, and adapt your strategy as challenges intensify inside a dystopian arena world.

Web3 features designed to enhance gameplay

Olderfall's vision is to prove Web3 games can be fun first, sustainable, and widely accessible, with blockchain designed to enhance gameplay by making victories permanent, assets truly yours, and competition transparent.

Bringing Olderfall to Immutable Play

Through the Immutable Play integration, Olderfall will connect players with quests and reward experiences designed to drive ongoing engagement across launches and live ops. Check it out here

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

  • Immutable Play: a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement
     
  • Immutable Audience: a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences

SOURCE Immutable

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Immutable and AlwaysGeeky Games Announces Voxie Tactics gets Titan-Sized Boost! Expands Risk-to-Earn Game Mode & Rewards with Latest Arena Release

Immutable and AlwaysGeeky Games Announces Voxie Tactics gets Titan-Sized Boost! Expands Risk-to-Earn Game Mode & Rewards with Latest Arena Release

The latest Titan Arena release for Voxie Tactics has officially expanded the battlefield, introducing a high-stakes Risk-to-Earn game mode. You can...
Immutable Announces Launch of Mintory Web3 Game Economy Community and Onboarding of "Ragnarok Sharing Hero NFT"

Immutable Announces Launch of Mintory Web3 Game Economy Community and Onboarding of "Ragnarok Sharing Hero NFT"

Immutable, a leading gaming technology company, announced the official launch of Mintory, a next-generation Web3 game economy community, and the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Electronic Gaming

Electronic Gaming

Entertainment

Entertainment

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics