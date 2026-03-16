Immutable and Olderfall Announce Launch of Olderfall on Immutable Play, Bringing Quest Rewards to a Competitive Auto-Battler

SYDNEY, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable today announced a new collaboration with Olderfall to bring Olderfall to Immutable Play, enabling players to complete quests and unlock rewards tied to their in-game activity.

Olderfall will also be featured in Gaming on Polygon, the dedicated Polygon gaming hub inside Immutable Play.

A competitive arena loop for mobile and browser

Olderfall is a free-to-play auto battler for mobile and browser where players step into the role of a Gladiator Master. Recruit and command warriors known as Fallen, equip them with weapons and gear, and enter fast-paced battles where preparation, timing, and progression decide who climbs.

The core loop is straightforward and addictive: train your Fallen, choose where to fight, and adapt your strategy as challenges intensify inside a dystopian arena world.

Web3 features designed to enhance gameplay

Olderfall's vision is to prove Web3 games can be fun first, sustainable, and widely accessible, with blockchain designed to enhance gameplay by making victories permanent, assets truly yours, and competition transparent.

Bringing Olderfall to Immutable Play

Through the Immutable Play integration, Olderfall will connect players with quests and reward experiences designed to drive ongoing engagement across launches and live ops. Check it out here.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

Immutable Play: a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement



a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement Immutable Audience: a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences

SOURCE Immutable