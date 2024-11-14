Immutable and Sequence Partner to Deliver a Unified In-Game and Cross-Game Experience to Players and Developers

The Partnership Unlocks a Growing Toolkit for Developers and Players by Integrating Immutable Passport with Sequence's Embedded Wallet

SYDNEY and TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , the global leader in web3 gaming, and Sequence , the world's leading development platform for web3 games, today announced a strategic partnership and co-branded technical integration to enable developers to build with Sequence's technology on Immutable's zkEVM chain.

As a part of this partnership, Immutable is offering a new integration option for Immutable Passport - Embedded Passport, powered by Sequence's Embedded Wallet. Additionally, Sequence will add support for Immutable's marketplace contracts and Orderbook in their in-game marketplace technology . These integrations will allow developers to improve onboarding and monetization for their titles with gaming-native user journeys and interfaces.

This partnership brings together two of the most well-recognized leaders focused on the future of gaming. The Immutable ecosystem is the largest in web3 gaming and includes over 400 signed games leveraging web3 technology to improve developer economics and reward players, including flagship titles like Gods Unchained, Illuvium, and Guild of Guardians.

"We are thrilled to continue upgrading the experience available to both gamers and developers on Immutable through this partnership with Sequence," said Alex Connolly, CTO of Immutable. "This marks a significant step forward for the web3 gaming space, and makes the choice of where to build even simpler for game developers."

Since 2017, Sequence has pioneered web3 game technology and is the creator of the first account abstraction smart contract wallet; the author of ERC 1155, ERC 1271, ERC 6492; and has seen over $5.3B of transactions powered by Sequence technology. Sequence enables thousands of developers, and its clients include AAA game publishers like Ubisoft and TapNation, a mobile game publisher with more than one billion downloads.

"Sequence and Immutable have grown up together in web3 gaming from the industry's earliest days," said Peter Kieltyka, CEO at Sequence. "This partnership lets us accelerate each other with the combined strengths of world-class developer solutions and a massive ecosystem to drive the potential of web3-enhanced games forward in the eyes of all developers and players."

As part of this relationship, Immutable will offer licenses to its game developers who can customize and manage their Embedded Wallets through the Immutable Builder powered by Sequence, a low-code developer portal that equips creators with advanced analytics to measure and optimize their user acquisition, retention, player demographics, monetization, and more. Developers can begin integrating Sequence today. To get started, contact either Immutable's BD team at https://www.immutable.com/contact or Sequence's BD team at https://sequence.xyz/contact .

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games. Immutable's gaming platform has onboarded 380+ well-funded games onto the platform and has raised $300M+ USD from leading global investors including Temasek, Tencent, Bitkraft, King River Capital, and Galaxy.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimized for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalized web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

About Sequence

Sequence is the leading all-in-one development platform for integrating web3 into games. Onboard, monetize, grow, and retain players with Sequence's award-winning technology. From collectibles and ownable rewards to fully on-chain experiences, Sequence's easy-to-integrate platform solves blockchain complexities, so developers can focus on creative execution and delivering amazing player experiences. Trusted by hundreds of games, thousands of developers, and powering millions of users, Sequence is backed by Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, Bitkraft, Brevan Howard, Coinbase, Polygon, and more. To learn more, please visit: https://sequence.xyz/

