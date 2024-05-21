Immutable and Spielworks Unite to Supercharge Gaming Rewards for Players

Gamers Have Even More Ways to Earn Rewards by Tapping into the Spielworks Ecosystem via AtomicHub and Wombat

SYDNEY, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , the leading web3 gaming platform and ecosystem, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Spielworks , a leading web3 game distribution and publishing company, to join forces on user acquisition and engagement with Spielworks' web3 gaming platform Wombat , and its popular asset marketplace AtomicHub.

Together, the companies will employ additional rewards and marketing support for games building on Immutable, including The Main Quest — the largest ever web3 gaming rewards program. By enabling game developers to create more engaging experiences, this partnership pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the gaming industry.

As part of the partnership, AtomicHub, a leading NFT marketplace and launchpad, will support Immutable zkEVM, Immutable Passport, and Immutable Checkout. This integration will provide a seamless experience for players to trade and collect NFTs from games within the Immutable ecosystem. AtomicHub will also reward trading activity on Immutable games and launch an Exposure Program featuring special badges and tournaments.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Spielworks and AtomicHub to further the reach and impact of The Main Quest rewards program," said Robbie Ferguson, President and Co-founder of Immutable. "This collaboration will not only provide additional rewards for players but also offer enhanced exposure and marketing support for games building on our platform."

Furthermore, Spielworks' Wombat App, which boasts over 4 million users across Android, iOS, and desktop platforms, will now support Immutable zkEVM. This collaboration opens up another distribution channel for Immutable games, allowing players to be eligible for rewards by playing their favorite titles.

Immutable users will benefit from the dynamic social layer inside Spielworks' products and will be able to earn additional rewards by interacting with other players and building their social profiles and networks. These social mechanics will help games building on Immutable to have higher engagement and retention.

"High-quality content within and around web3 games deserves a proper spotlight, and together with Immutable, we can really elevate the space for everyone — creators, players and traders alike", states Adrian Krion, the CEO and Co-founder of Spielworks. "We're creating real impact here and setting a standard for collaboration in web3 gaming moving forward — between Immutable and us or any other companies looking to work together."

The partnership between Immutable and Spielworks signifies a shared commitment to driving the growth and adoption of web3 gaming. By combining Immutable's cutting-edge technology and ecosystem with Spielworks' established presence in the NFT and gaming space, players can expect an even more rewarding and immersive gaming experience.

For more information about The Main Quest and the Immutable ecosystem, visit https://www.immutable.com/zkevm-rewards

About Spielworks

Spielworks is a groundbreaking web3 gaming ecosystem, comprising the Wombat gaming app, the AtomicHub NFT marketplace, and the Wasder social app for gamers.

Boasting 7M+ users across all products and over 200 high-profile partnerships, Spielworks brings the benefits of blockchain to mass-market gaming: true ownership of digital assets, secure handling of tokens and comfortable interaction with exceptional blockchain games.

For more information, please visit https://spielworks.com

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great Web3 games. The Immutable gaming platform empowers game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. Immutable Games, a division of Immutable, is a global leader in Web3 game development and publishing, with a proven track record of bringing games to millions of players.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

Join the Immutable community on Discord, Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Immutable