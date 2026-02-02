Immutable and Trillionaire Thugs Launch Zombie World on Immutable Play, Now Playable with Quests and Rewards

SYDNEY, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable today announced that Zombie World by Trillionaire Thugs is now live and playable on Immutable Play. Players can download the game, jump into runs immediately, and participate in quests and reward experiences tied to their in-game activity on Immutable Play.

An apocalypse loop you can play right now

Zombie World is a top-down roguelike shooter built around high-intensity, replayable runs. Players fight through relentless waves of zombies, stack upgrades mid-run, deploy turrets and traps to control the battlefield, and race to escape before getting overwhelmed. Every run is different, and every decision compounds.

Quests and rewards on Immutable Play

With Immutable Play integration, Zombie World connects players to quest and reward experiences designed to keep engagement high throughout live ops. Players can jump in today, start progressing, and prepare for ongoing quest drops tied to gameplay.

Zombie World pairs core gameplay progression with optional on chain features, including:

NFT Weapons: Earn and upgrade rare weapons as you progress.

Earn and upgrade rare weapons as you progress. Cash & Gems: Complete challenges, defeat bosses, and survive longer to earn Cash and Gems that support upgrading NFT Weapons.

Complete challenges, defeat bosses, and survive longer to earn Cash and Gems that support upgrading NFT Weapons. Holder bonuses: Trillionaire Thug holders can access specific in-game skins that provide bonuses.

Trillionaire Thug holders can access specific in-game skins that provide bonuses. Immutable zkEVM: Zombie World's Weapons NFTs and Gems token are built on Immutable zkEVM.

Sam Ratumaitavuki, Co-Founder of Trillionaire Thugs, said:

""Zombie World is live now, and we can't wait for players to jump in. After months of building, tuning, and testing the run loop, every session is designed to snowball, scale your power, and push your survival time further."

Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder & President of Immutable, added:

"Zombie World delivers the kind of skill-forward, replayable loop players love. We're excited to have it live on Immutable Play, with quests and rewards that recognize players for showing up and surviving."

Play Zombie World now on Immutable Play

https://play.immutable.com/games/tt-zombie-world/

About Trillionaire Thugs

Trillionaire Thugs is an NFT collection of 7,777 Thugs, built around the hype of hip hop culture and expanded through connected projects including Zombie World.

Zombie World is produced by YallaPlay, a video game production studio based in Abu Dhabi, focused on mobile game production and building the title in Unity with support from a specialized Web3 team.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

Immutable Play, a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement;

Immutable Audience, a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences.

SOURCE Immutable