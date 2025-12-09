Immutable Announces First Co-Founder-Hosted Live Webinar: How to Dominate Your Steam Launch

SYDNEY, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable today announced its first live, co-founder–hosted webinar, led by Immutable Co-Founder & President Robbie Ferguson, who will unveil the $10M Audience Multiplier Model—the same system responsible for helping top-performing studios break through the noise and achieve standout Steam launches.

Today, more than 95% of studios spend years and millions of dollars building their game only to launch to silence. After studying over 700+ games, Immutable has identified one defining truth: a superior pre-launch marketing model is the single strongest predictor of commercial success.

For the first time publicly, Ferguson will provide an in-depth, live breakdown of the model that separates the top 4% of game launches from the rest—used by leading publishers and breakout successes across the industry.

During this exclusive session, attendees will learn:

The $10M Audience Multiplier Model: How Ubisoft significantly increased acquisition efficiency, and how Treeverse achieved #1 on Twitch within 24 hours .

How Ubisoft significantly increased acquisition efficiency, and how Treeverse achieved . Gamified Quest Systems: Proven engagement loops that convert Steam wishlisters into active, pre-committed players.

Proven engagement loops that convert Steam wishlisters into active, pre-committed players. High-Performance Landing Page Frameworks: The optimized structure that drove 40% more sign-ups

The optimized structure that drove Launch Math: A quantitative breakdown of how studios can mathematically guarantee they avoid a "crickets" Day 1.

"This is a live, no-replay session designed for studios who must get their launch right," said Ferguson. "If you want the $10M model, and the exact playbooks top studios are using to dominate discovery and drive explosive launch momentum, you need to be in the room."

All attendees will receive an exclusive free gift available only during the live broadcast.

Event Details

Host: Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder & President, Immutable

Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder & President, Immutable Date: Europe timezone (15 th December 9AM Paris time), America timezone (16 th December 4:30PM New York time)

Europe timezone (15 December 9AM Paris time), America timezone (16 December 4:30PM New York time) Audience: Studio founders, marketing leads, and game teams preparing for a launch

Studio founders, marketing leads, and game teams preparing for a launch Webinar link: Europe timezone (https://luma.com/2gz7lwix), America timezone (https://luma.com/7ozo1281),

Call to Action

Studios aiming to secure a successful launch and avoid the industry's most common failure patterns are encouraged to register immediately.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player and empower developers to build great games that scale.

Immutable's full-stack product suite powers every stage of game creation and growth from infrastructure to player engagement. It includes:

Immutable Play, a comprehensive platform supporting developer growth and player engagement;

Immutable Audience, a rewards platform that builds and energizes game communities before launch through discovery tools, unified profiles, and gamified experiences.

Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of leading technologists, creators and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, and more.

