Immutable Becomes Fastest-Growing Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem with 71% Growth and 181 New Game Announcements in 2024

With Unprecedented Game Releases and Platform Migrations, Immutable Reports Record Title Growth in the Web3 Gaming Landscape

SYDNEY, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , the leading web3 platform and ecosystem, has cemented its position as the fastest-growing blockchain gaming ecosystem in 2024. As recently reported by Game7 and Messari, Immutable experienced unprecedented growth in new game announcements and platform migrations, setting a new benchmark in blockchain gaming innovation. This momentum underscores Immutable's commitment to pushing the boundaries of player ownership and in-game economies on the blockchain.

According to the Game7 report amongst gaming ecosystems, Immutable grew the most over the course of 2024. The report noted that "Immutable led with 181 announced titles, marking a 71% YoY growth.". In addition to the record number of new game announcements, Immutable also led the web3 gaming landscape in platform migrations, with 33 titles migrating from other blockchains to its platform. This migration activity highlights the ecosystem's advancement in security and infrastructure innovation, positioning Immutable as a key player among EVM-compatible chains in web3 gaming.

The latest Messari report highlights that Immutable's zkEVM platform saw a substantial 80% quarter-over-quarter growth in daily active addresses to 267,000 during Q3 2024. The report noted, "In Q3'24, Immutable zkEVM user activity saw continuous growth for the third consecutive quarter despite a broader market decline." This increase was fueled by strategic partnerships with game publishers like South Korea's Netmarble and high-profile game releases such as Space Nation and Immortal Rising 2. Additionally, integrations like the Squid Bridge cross-chain protocol have expanded Immutable zkEVM's interoperability with over 70 networks, driving even greater cross-ecosystem user engagement.

"We're thrilled to see Immutable recognized as the fastest-growing gaming ecosystem of 2024, welcoming giants like NetMarble's MARBLEX, over 200 new signed deals, and welcoming 33 migrations from other chains," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President of Immutable. "From high-profile game releases like Immortal Rising 2 and Raven Quest, the latter quickly becoming the most-watched web3 game on Twitch, to our expanded developer and player support, Immutable has solidified its position as the leader in web3 gaming."

Adding to Immutable's latest achievements, the platform recorded a remarkable 414.8% quarter-over-quarter increase in daily transactions, averaging 1.1 million transactions per day, a growth driven by targeted ecosystem programs and high-profile game releases. Immutable Passport, a seamless onboarding solution for Web3 gaming, surpassed 2.5 million sign-ups by the end of Q3, underscoring the platform's success in reducing entry barriers and facilitating player adoption. Immutable zkEVM also maintained strong momentum, with daily active transactions up by 80.5% to 595,000 showcasing the platform's expanding user engagement and its growing influence in blockchain gaming.

Immutable's trajectory in 2024 has set a new standard for blockchain gaming and with an expanding portfolio of games and a proven track record of growth, Immutable is well-positioned to lead the Web3 gaming space into the future.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games. Immutables gaming platform and has onboarded over 440+ well-funded games onto the platform and has raised $300M+ USD from leading global investors including Temasek, Tencent, Bitkraft, King River Capital, and Galaxy.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimized for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalized web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

